Chance Harman Classic 2025 Recap - Day 1

VaPreps Publisher Matthew Hatfield joined Julian Brown on Christmas Eve to talk VHSL Football & Hoops.
Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain joins Episode 029 of On the Hash with Hatfield to recap a memorable 15-0 season.
Rivals 4-star Darius Gray, one of the top recruits in Virginia, has narrowed his list of 40+ offers down to 12.
Phoebus grad Jordan Bass is departing from the Pittsburgh Panthers and has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Recap of the 10th Big River Rivalry won by the South in overtime in a game that defined rivalry.
