2026 CB Chase Geter 'thankful' and 'blessed' for Michigan State offer

Catch a Replay of the December 28, 2024 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on CoVA Sports TV here!
Episode 030 of On the Hash with Hatfield features Oscar Smith DB and Virginia Tech signee Jahmari DeLoatch.
Check out the latest VHSL Hoops Top Tens entering games on Thursday, December 26, 2024 right here.
VaPreps Publisher Matthew Hatfield joined Julian Brown on Christmas Eve to talk VHSL Football & Hoops.
Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain joins Episode 029 of On the Hash with Hatfield to recap a memorable 15-0 season.
Catch a Replay of the December 28, 2024 episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on CoVA Sports TV here!
Episode 030 of On the Hash with Hatfield features Oscar Smith DB and Virginia Tech signee Jahmari DeLoatch.
Check out the latest VHSL Hoops Top Tens entering games on Thursday, December 26, 2024 right here.