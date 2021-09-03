Powhatan Kicks Season Off With OT Win, 21-20!

Last night Powhatan and Mechanicsville clashed for the first time ever... they didn't even meet as the Mustangs previous incarnation, Lee-Davis. That said, after last nights game let's hope we see these two meet more often. A defensive battle for much of the game, the Indians held a slim 7-0 lead but things began to change in the third quarter. A missed opportunity for the Indians when a touchdown was brought back for illegal formation and to make matters worse, a 25-yard field goal attempt failed. Coach Henderson felt the change of wind, the momentum blowing in favor of the Mustangs as moments later Mechanicsville would end the shutout. Powhatan did not relent, they scored again but in the second half unlike the first half, every time Powhatan did something, Mechanicsville had an answer. That rang true in regulation but not in overtime which is where this game went. Mechanicsville be it designed or not went for a 2-point conversion after taking their first lead of the night and failed to convert. Powhatan had the answer... it was Mitchell Johnson(tying TD) and ultimately Tucker Thomas in his first varsity start that would boot the PAT and win the game. A game that was a defensive battle early, became an exchange of scores in the second half and ultimately came down to a kicker gave us a great game. With the win, Powhatan opens 1-0 while Mechanicsville drops to 1-1.

RB Mitchell Johnson of Powhatan on the run with a full head of steam.

1st Quarter Moments

Mechanicsville on their first possession of the game had something going on offense but could not sustain it due to two costly penalties that backed hem up from a 1st & 10 to 2nd & way long. Powhatan was on the move but at the five minute mark disaster struck when Mitchell Johnson fumbled and Aaron Moxie of Mechanicsville came up with the loose ball. This would be the first of three Indian turnovers on the night. After a wild sequence of events that saw a Mechanicsville punt go awry on the snap and a penalty on the ensuing scramble against the Indians it felt like the game was getting a little sloppy. Indeed it was as Powhatan's offense again turned the ball over when Max Bidou intercepted the pass.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXggQmlkb3UgSU5ULiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1ZpcmdpbmlhUHJlcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNWaXJnaW5pYVByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vSTRLdWZaZ1oxMSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0k0S3Vm WmdaMTE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE0 MzM2Mzg3Njg3NTQ1NDQ2NDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVt YmVyIDMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBj aGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

2nd Quarter Moments

After Mechanicsville was unable to do anything on offense but go backwards, the Indians were quickly back on offense looking to avoid their third straight turnover. They avoided it big time with back-to-back big runs from Mitchell Johnson for a total of 65 yards! Just like that the Indians were threatening to score facing 2nd & goal at the Mechanicsville 10. Dylan Trevellian knew exactly where he was going with the ball as he saw his target, Ethan Dowdy racing to the left side of the end zone with Evan Buchanan in tow. Result? Touchdown...

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5FdGhhbiBEb3dkeSBURCwgZmlyc3Qgc2NvcmUgb2YgdGhlIG5pZ2h0 LiAgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1Zpcmdp bmlhUHJlcHM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNW aXJnaW5pYVByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZXFadTRE ckdqcCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2VxWnU0RHJHanA8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgRGFubnkgTGV3aXMgKEBDUkY0RGFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NSRjREYW4vc3RhdHVzLzE0MzM2Mzk0ODc1OTUyMjA5OTU/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDMsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Ethan Dowdy also was making plays on defense for it was he who I saw come up from a pile with the ball on a fumble by Mechanicsville after moving the ball 61 yards in just 4 plays. This would be the first and only turnover of the night for the Mustangs. With 5:43 to go in the second half the Indians were on the move again but Mitchell Johnson lost the ball for a second time on this night and DaJuan Washington of Mechanicsville quickly recovered.

3rd Quarter Moments

The true story of this one was defense... Mechanicsville held the Indians to a 3 & out to open the second half and the roles were reversed with the Mustangs on offense. In three plays the Indians were at the Mechanicsville 14 charging... and on the next play Mitchell Johnson was cashing in a touchdown but it would not stand due to a penalty. Three plays the Mustangs defense kept the Indians out of the end zone and so Powhatan attempted a 25-yard field goal that proved unsuccessful. The scored remained 7-0 Powhatan. Mechanicsville dodged a bullet and went on the offensive literally. The Mustangs went to quick work with Colby Meese getting a bulk of the work before Cole Varner busted off an 18 yard run that had the Mustangs knocking on the door of the redzone. Varner continued to pound the ball but on the 1-yard line Varner lost the ball and lineman Tyler Stevens played the role of the hero with the recovery for the touchdown. The PAT no good, the Mustangs still trailed.

4th Quarter Moments

Powhatan responded to the Mustangs first score of the night with a 17-yard run from Mitchell Johnson and a 35-yard pass to Ethan Dowdy. Boom! Indians back in business on offense. The Indians were faced with a 4th & 4 when Dylan Trevillian and Mitchell Johnson hooked up on the first of what would be two touchdowns on the night. With the PAT good, the Indians had an 8-point lead with 10:01 to go in the game. Disaster nearly struck the Mustangs when a second down snap was fumbled. The Mustangs recovered and amazingly enough only lost a yard. Four plays later disaster struck Powhatan as Cole Varner punched his ticket to the end zone with a 5-yard rumble and with Colby Meese scoring the 2-point conversion, we had a tie game for the first time since the 9:04 mark of the 2nd quarter. Momentum now on the side of the Mustangs, Cole Varner nearly had the pick but dropped an interception that was in his hands. The Indians dodged a bullet but they still had to punt.

Overtime

Mechanicsville got the ball first to start overtime and before he first play could be executed he Mustangs were called for a false start. After a 4-yard QB keeper, Jordan Callahan followed this up with an 11-yard dart to Hunter Ostein. The Mustangs took their first lead of the night. Bold move by the Mustangs to go for two-points, the conversion failed. Powhatan on a second down run lost 10 yards with Aaron Maxie bringing down the Powhatan QB in the backfield. Dylan Trevillian responded with a 7-yard pass to Ethan Dowdy. 4th & 12! Backs against the wall, no touchdown and game over! Penalty! Delay of game making things even tougher for Powhatan. 4th & 17! Trevillian hits Mitchell Johnson for the game tying touchdown! Moments later Tucker Thomas playing his first varsity game nails his third PAT of the night to seal an Indian win!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HYW1lIHR5aW5nIFREIHBhc3MgaW4gb3ZlcnRpbWUuICBEeWxhbiBU cmV2ZWxsaWFuIGhvb2tzIHVwIHdpdGggTWl0Y2hlbGwgSm9obnNvbiBvbiA0 dGggZG93bi4gICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvVmlyZ2luaWFQcmVwcz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I1ZpcmdpbmlhUHJlcHM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vbWl0Y2hlbGxfY2hhc2VqP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBtaXRjaGVsbF9jaGFzZWo8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRHlsYW5UcmV2aWxsaWE1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBE eWxhblRyZXZpbGxpYTU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9vMFJ3 cVA4UnE1Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbzBSd3FQOFJxNTwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBEYW5ueSBMZXdpcyAoQENSRjREYW4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ1JGNERhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTQzMzg1MTYzMTY0NTQzMzg1 OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMywgMjAyMTwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Powhatan 21, Mechanicsville 20 - OT Time Score Score 9:03(2Q) 10-yard pass Dylan Trevillian to Ethan Dowdy. Tucker Thomas PAT good. Powhatan 7-0 :19(3Q) Fumble recovery endzone, Tyler Stevens. Thomas Richman PAT no good. Powhatan 7-6 10:01(4Q) 12-yard pass, Dylan Trevillian to Mitchell Johnson. Tucker Thomas PAT good. Powhatan 14-6 4:04(4Q) 5-yard run, Cole Varner. Colby Messe 2-pt conversion good. 14-14 Tie OT 11-yard pass, Jordan Callahan to Hunter Ostein. 2-pt conversion no good. Mechanicsville 20-14 OT 12-yard pass, Dylan Trevillian to Mitchell Johnson. Tucker Thomas PAT good. Powhatan 21-20

Powhatan celebrates overtime win.

Players of the Game

Mitchell Johnson is picking up right where he left off in the Spring. The senior running back was dangerous every time he touched the ball be it running the rock(19 for 148) or playing catch with his QB which amounted to 5 catches, 59 yards and 2 TD's including the game-tying TD in overtime. Did I mention he repeatedly was hurdling players to get every last yard he could? Like Mitchell, senior Chase Gayness is on a tear again on defense. The senior linebacker came away from his first game of the season with 11.5 tackles! In a game largely defined by defense, he led the charge.

Coach Speak

Had the luxury to speak with Henderson recently on the game and despite the win, there are more than a few things he feels they need to improve on to insure not every game goes the way of the first. While he saw plenty to improve and clean up he also saw a lot to like. Tanner Palmore, an unsung hero he feels is one of the best lineman in the region. His awareness, ability to adjust, leadership and physicality makes him truly special. QB Dylan Trevillian made his first varsity start last night and Coach Henderson saw him "standing under pressure" and gaining "control of the offense and confidence in his play" as the game progressed. On Mitchell Johnson, he loves the kid... "tough and super athletic" the Indians expect what we saw last night as does Mitchell. Coach Henderson feels this young man is one of the most underrated players in the region. While Coach Henderson hopes not every game goes down to the wire, he does feel his seniors with the experience they have from previous seasons have the experience necessary to win the close games. They did it last night, they have done before but they don't want to make a habit of it.

Post Game Nuggets