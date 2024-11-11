Piedmont Recap--Week 11

Follow our LIVE Game Blog of Cox (8-1) at Kempsville (7-2) in a key Beach District tilt of Region 5A contenders.
Check out the Dynamic Dozen VHSL Football Picks for the final weekend of regular season action right here!
Episode 023 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast hits on playoff talk + key games to close the regular season.
North Cross is the 2-time defending State champion and will face Fredericksburg Christian in the VISAA DII semi-finals
Blue Ridge earned the top seed in the VISAA DII playoffs and will host Atlantic Shore in a playoff rematch
