Central Region Recap of Week 11

Check out the Dynamic Dozen VHSL Football Picks for the final weekend of regular season action right here!
Episode 023 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast hits on playoff talk + key games to close the regular season.
North Cross is the 2-time defending State champion and will face Fredericksburg Christian in the VISAA DII semi-finals
Blue Ridge earned the top seed in the VISAA DII playoffs and will host Atlantic Shore in a playoff rematch
Re-visit our LIVE Game Blog from Lafayette's 14-6 triumph over Poquoson to cap a perfect regular season.
Check out the Dynamic Dozen VHSL Football Picks for the final weekend of regular season action right here!
Episode 023 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast hits on playoff talk + key games to close the regular season.
North Cross is the 2-time defending State champion and will face Fredericksburg Christian in the VISAA DII semi-finals