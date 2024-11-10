757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 11-9-2024

It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on November 9, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV.

To begin the program, the guys touch on Norfolk native Keyshawn Davis and his brothers proving to be victorious at Scope in the much-anticipated boxing showcase held on the night before.

Matt and Coach Young also go through the High School Football action from around Hampton Roads and beyond to close out the regular season. Hear interviews with both Tristin Harris of Lafayette on Senior Night and Rams Head Coach Andy Linn following their 14-6 triumph over Bay Rivers District foe Poquoson to take a 10-0 record into the playoffs.

Veteran sports writer Ed Miller stops by to talk more about the Davis fight, the impact of boxing and College Hoops with new coaches for statewide programs, such as ODU, Hampton, William & Mary and UVA.

The fellas take a closer look at the projected playoff matchups in Tidewater in Region 6A, 5A, 5B, 4A, 3A and 2A with some general thoughts.

To finish the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 10 selections.



