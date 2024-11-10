St Michael reaches the VISAA title game

Saint Michael will host the 2024 VISAA DI State title game after defeating St Christopher's 18-6 on Saturday. Tyler Owens scored two rushing touchdowns and the Warriors defense limited St Christopher's to 144 total yards.

St Michael's took the opening kickoff and scored on their 1st possession on a 2-yard touchdown run from 235-pound fullback Joshua Jackson. In a common theme, the extra point was no good and the Warriors led 6-0.



Joshua Jackson had a 2-yard touchdown run (Photo by Will Garlick (Virginiapreps.Com))

The score remained the same until after halftime as several scoring chances were stopped by the Saints defense. St Michael had a 1st-and-goal from the 7-yard line but were stopped on 4th down. The next time the Warriors had the ball they fumbled at the 2-yard line.

St Christopher's couldn't take advantage as their offense produce four straight 4-and outs and no 1st downs to start the second half. They finally reached the endzone on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Chase Roberts to Jayden Brown with 1:38 remaining in the game. St Michael's recovered the onside kick and ended the game with a couple of kneel downs.

Warriors defense limited St Christopher's to 144 total yards. (Photo by Will Garlick)

Owens, who is also a standout defensive back, ran for 81 yards on five carries including a 51-yard touchdown run in the 3rd quarter. Quarterback Austin Mawyer was 17 of 32 passing for 210 yards. Jonathan Barnett had nine receptions for 91 yards and setup two scores with long

Bradle Lipscomb led the Warriors defense with six tackles and a fumble recovery on a punt. Wisconsin commit Remington Moss also had six tackles including two tackles for loss. Rivals 4-star Darius Gray was credited with nine tackles, one sack and three tackles for loss. Walker Turley led the Saints defense in tackles with 10.