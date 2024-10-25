Piedmont Previews and Predictions--Week 9

in other news
Central Region Gamers - Week 8
Highlighting the players of the Central Region who turned it up in Week 8 with the lights shining down on them.
Kempsville Names Former ODU & Kellam Star Trey Freeman New Hoops Coach
Former Kellam and ODU standout Trey Freeman is the new Head Basketball Coach at Kempsville High in Virginia Beach.
Cougars Claw Bruins on Homecoming
Behind Bryant Nottingham, the Pulaski County Cougars took care of business on Homecoming, beating Blacksburg 63-19.
Piedmont Recap--Week 8
There were few surprises in the area this week but there has been a lot of movement since our last area rankings...
Central Region Recap - Week 8
2 days of football, 3 shutouts and 2 top 10 teams fall as the puzzle that is 2024 Central Region season comes together.
