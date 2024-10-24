Latest VHSL Football Power Ratings - 10-23-24 Edition

in other news
in other news
Highland Springs Standout Brennan Johnson Commits to Virginia Tech
Highland Springs 3-Star LB Brennan Johnson has decided to play College Football in-state for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Monticello Routs Albemarle 47-13 with a Big Second Half
Albemarle got on the scoreboard first but Monticello notched double digits in each of the last three quarters...
WEEK 8 Virginia High School Football Scores (10/17/24 thru 10/19/24)
Check out Week 8 Virginia High School Football Scores from Thursday, Octobre 17 thru Saturday, October 19, 2024 here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League’s Week 8 updated VHSL Ratings and Top 20 Rankings for the 2024 football season are now available on the VHSL website.
The VHSL will update ratings and rankings each week every Monday and Thursday.
Please click on the links below:
2024 Weekly Ratings (Week 8 Edition)
2024 Weekly Top 20 Ratings (Week 8 Edition)
