Central Region Gameday - Week 9

Advertisement

in other news

Highland Springs Standout Brennan Johnson Commits to Virginia Tech

Highland Springs Standout Brennan Johnson Commits to Virginia Tech

Highland Springs 3-Star LB Brennan Johnson has decided to play College Football in-state for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

External content
 • Classic Super Publisher
Monticello Routs Albemarle 47-13 with a Big Second Half

Monticello Routs Albemarle 47-13 with a Big Second Half

Albemarle got on the scoreboard first but Monticello notched double digits in each of the last three quarters...

 • Robert Edmonds
WEEK 8 Virginia High School Football Scores (10/17/24 thru 10/19/24)

WEEK 8 Virginia High School Football Scores (10/17/24 thru 10/19/24)

Check out Week 8 Virginia High School Football Scores from Thursday, Octobre 17 thru Saturday, October 19, 2024 here.

External content
 • Classic Super Publisher
Falcons Soar To 7-0 With 41-14 Win Over Bird!

Falcons Soar To 7-0 With 41-14 Win Over Bird!

Huguenot entered Dutchman Field with swagger and played with it the entire game soaring past Bird 41-14!

 • Danny Lewis
Stafford Rallies to Beat North, Stay Perfect

Stafford Rallies to Beat North, Stay Perfect

Creamer scores in final minute and Indians’ defense steps up to preserve victory over Wolverines.

Premium content
 • Devin Payne

in other news

Highland Springs Standout Brennan Johnson Commits to Virginia Tech

Highland Springs Standout Brennan Johnson Commits to Virginia Tech

Highland Springs 3-Star LB Brennan Johnson has decided to play College Football in-state for the Virginia Tech Hokies.

External content
 • Classic Super Publisher
Monticello Routs Albemarle 47-13 with a Big Second Half

Monticello Routs Albemarle 47-13 with a Big Second Half

Albemarle got on the scoreboard first but Monticello notched double digits in each of the last three quarters...

 • Robert Edmonds
WEEK 8 Virginia High School Football Scores (10/17/24 thru 10/19/24)

WEEK 8 Virginia High School Football Scores (10/17/24 thru 10/19/24)

Check out Week 8 Virginia High School Football Scores from Thursday, Octobre 17 thru Saturday, October 19, 2024 here.

External content
 • Classic Super Publisher
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 24, 2024
Central Region Gameday - Week 9
circle avatar
Danny Lewis  •  VirginiaPreps
Staff Writer
Twitter
@CRF4Dan
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Virginia HS Sports
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.