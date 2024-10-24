Central Region Gameday - Week 9

in other news
Highland Springs Standout Brennan Johnson Commits to Virginia Tech
Highland Springs 3-Star LB Brennan Johnson has decided to play College Football in-state for the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Monticello Routs Albemarle 47-13 with a Big Second Half
Albemarle got on the scoreboard first but Monticello notched double digits in each of the last three quarters...
WEEK 8 Virginia High School Football Scores (10/17/24 thru 10/19/24)
Check out Week 8 Virginia High School Football Scores from Thursday, Octobre 17 thru Saturday, October 19, 2024 here.
Falcons Soar To 7-0 With 41-14 Win Over Bird!
Huguenot entered Dutchman Field with swagger and played with it the entire game soaring past Bird 41-14!
Stafford Rallies to Beat North, Stay Perfect
Creamer scores in final minute and Indians’ defense steps up to preserve victory over Wolverines.
