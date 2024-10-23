Prospect Watch Southeastern District

I attended two Southeastern District games involving the top four teams (Oscar Smith, Kings Fork, Indian River, and Nansemond River. Here are some of the prospects I was able to watch.

After a scoreless 1st half, sophomore Lonnie Andrews III kicked it into high gear in the 2nd half with two touchdown passes and two touchdown runs. Andrews is a duel-threat quarterback who can direct drives via the pass or running for 1st downs. He finished 15 of 26 for 223 yards and two touchdowns while adding 20 yards and two scores on the ground. Andrews has offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.



