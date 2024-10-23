Advertisement

WEEK 8 Virginia High School Football Scores (10/17/24 thru 10/19/24)

Check out Week 8 Virginia High School Football Scores from Thursday, Octobre 17 thru Saturday, October 19, 2024 here.

Falcons Soar To 7-0 With 41-14 Win Over Bird!

Huguenot entered Dutchman Field with swagger and played with it the entire game soaring past Bird 41-14!

Stafford Rallies to Beat North, Stay Perfect

Creamer scores in final minute and Indians’ defense steps up to preserve victory over Wolverines.

Game Blog - Green Run Blanks Bayside 43-0 on Homecoming

Revisit our LIVE Game Blog from Green Run's 43-0 win at Bayside in Virginia Beach, pushing their record to 8-0 overall.

Hatfield's Week 8 VHSL Dynamic Dozen Picks (10-17-24 Weekend)

Check out our VHSL Week 8 Dynamic Dozen Predictions, including a matchup of unbeatens with Graham vs. Lebanon.

Published Oct 23, 2024
Prospect Watch Southeastern District
Will Garlick  •  VirginiaPreps
I attended two Southeastern District games involving the top four teams (Oscar Smith, Kings Fork, Indian River, and Nansemond River. Here are some of the prospects I was able to watch.

Oscar Smith Tigers

After a scoreless 1st half, sophomore Lonnie Andrews III kicked it into high gear in the 2nd half with two touchdown passes and two touchdown runs. Andrews is a duel-threat quarterback who can direct drives via the pass or running for 1st downs. He finished 15 of 26 for 223 yards and two touchdowns while adding 20 yards and two scores on the ground. Andrews has offers from Boston College, Charlotte, Syracuse and Virginia Tech.


