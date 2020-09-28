VirginiaPreps - Piedmont and Blue Ridge News and Notes - Sept. 27th Edition

Below you will find information for some of the happenings in and around the area over the last week. Our focus in this recurring recap will be highlight teams and players in the Blue Ridge and Piedmont area. Occasionally you will see noteworthy information from other areas of the state. This recap is designed to be inclusive but will have a narrowed geographical focus.

Ideas we should include or players we missed? Email information to bigrob2523@gmail.com and we will be sure to include all credible information. Thanks for reading and visiting our site.

News

The Assist Top 50 football showcase took place on Saturday at Hermitage high school and Danny Lewis was on hand for the events. Click HERE to see more.

As coaches and players alike prepare to play football this spring, our own Devin Payne takes a look at the recently released Battlefield District schedule. Click HERE to see more.

Life Christian defeated Steele High School in Texas 26-14 on Friday night. QB Shain Hoover was the offensive player of the game.





Offer Recap

Nottoway 2022 ATH/QB Tyler Banks received a new offer from Old Dominion.

2022 ATH Jaiven Plummer from Episcopal also received an offer from Old Dominion.

2021 Tazewell lineman Josh Herndon received an offer from Bluefield College of the Mid-South conference.

Handley 2022 DE/TE Stephen Daley picked up his latest offer from Old Dominion University

Patrick Henry's Roy Gunn III of the Class of 2021 was offered by Virginia State.

Class of 2021 prospect Kameron Holman from Goochland also received an offer from Virginia State.

Luray 2021 QB/FS Dalton Griffith picked up an offer from Christopher Newport.

2021 offensive lineman Tyler Smedley from Broad Run was offered by Lehigh.





Players to Watch

Class of 2022 LB Tyler Banks from Nottoway is a dynamic player on the gridiron. Click HERE to see more.

2022 WR Xayvion Bradshaw from Graham holds offers from Marshall, Arizona State, Kansas, Purdue, Toledo, and Virginia. Click HERE to see more.









Schedules (Camps, Combines)

Recruit Nation will be hosting their Elite Showcase camp on Saturday, October 10th in Harrisonburg, VA.

InfiniT Football will be hosting an Elite Series Camp October 17th at River City Sportsplex.

Recruit757 will also be hosting a combine at the River City Sportsplex on Sunday, October 25th.









Robert lives in Gordonsville and has been contributing to VirginiaPreps.com since 2013. He also provides freelance contributions to the Daily Progress. Robert began working in the sports sector in 2006 and covers public and private schools throughout the state of Virginia.

