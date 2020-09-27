VirginiaPreps - Assist Top 50 Football Showcase

On Saturday afternoon at Hermitage players from near and far came together to observe their competition this coming Spring, get some reps, challenge themselves and compete at a time where they are not on a field actually playing games.

Skill position drills, 1 on 1, 3 on 3, 7 on 7 and an all-star showcase made this an entertaining day for those who were there.

In attendance were not just those from the immediate Richmond area but those just outside such as Demond Claiborne of King William who recently earned an offer from Central Michigan, Damondre Roane of Essex who mixed it up with some of the best in the region. Amelia, Charles City were represented as were the private schools such as Benedictine and Trinity Episcopal.

Also in attendance were recent Oklahoma commits from Highland Springs in Kelvin Gilliam and Damond Harmon, albeit they were not there to participate, rather merely observe.

It was great to see young men back on a field having fun. There was joking and jawing, trash talking amongst rivals... notably Highland Springs and Varina who were well represented and did not fail to impress.



