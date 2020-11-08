VirginiaPreps - Piedmont and Blue Ridge News and Notes - Nov 7th Edition

Below you will find information for some of the happenings in and around the area over the last week. Our focus in this recurring recap will be highlight teams and players in the Blue Ridge and Piedmont area. Occasionally you will see noteworthy information from other areas of the state. This recap is designed to be inclusive but will have a narrowed geographical focus.

Ideas we should include or players we missed? Email information to bigrob2523@gmail.com and we will be sure to include all credible information. Thanks for reading and visiting our site.





Scores

Woodberry Forest 47, Fork Union 21

North Cross 63, Fieldale 0

Saint Michael Catholic 47, Portsmouth Christian 0





News

2022 ATH Tyler Montgomery Banks was on hand this weekend to witness No. 25 Liberty defeat of Virginia Tech in college football action. The prospect from Nottoway has several suitors. See our interview with him HERE.

Highly touted 2022 ATH Gunner Givens from Lord Botetourt announced his Top 6 schools. In no specific order, they are Clemson, Alabama, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Penn State, and Ohio State. More on his announcement HERE.

Arlington Public Schools which include Wakefield, Yorktown and Washington-Liberty announced that they will not be participating in winter sports activities, causing concern for spring sports participants as well. Two other school divisions anticipate taking the same actions.

The 2021 Under Armour All-America High School Football Game has been canceled due to the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 global pandemic. More information on the cancellation HERE.

Scott Girolmo was announced as the new Head Football Coach at Prince George beginning for the school year 2021. Girolmo most recently has coached at Battlefield and Robert E. Lee-Staunton.





Commitment Alert

Patrick Henry-Roanoke LB Nick Johnson announced that he be heading to Shenandoah University to continue his student-athletic career.





Offer Recap

2022 DB Sherrod Covil Jr. from Oscar Smith landed an offer from Oklahoma.

2021 Appomattox WR/DB Jordan Scott picked up an offer from Virginia State.

Central Arkansas offered 2021 DE/TE Max Cullen from Trinity Episcopal.

2022 Landstown OT/DT Isaiah Montgomery was offered by ACC school North Carolina State.

Eastern View OL/DL Elijah Hoskin picked up an offer from Frostburg State as well as a preferred walk-on offer from Long Island University.

Westfield 2021 WR Alex Richards picked up an offer from Virginia Military Institute.

Manchester 2021 ATH Ben Newton pulled in offers from Long Island University and Robert Morris.

2021 DE Bre’Andre Horsley from Heritage-Lynchburg reeled in an offer from Virginia State.

Virginia Military Institute also offered Westfield 2021 DE/OLB Elijah Tarlton.

2021 DB Michael Swain Jr. from Massaponax picked up an offer from West Virginia Wesleyan.

Stone Bridge 2021 OLB Jeremiah Covington landed an offer from Frostburg State University.

Virginia State offered 2021 WR Jahee Blake from Brookville.

2021 MLB/RB Jayson Eanes from Staunton River received an offer from Greensboro College.

Hermitage 2021 DT Carlos Alexander received an offer from Virginia Military Institute.

2021 Manchester K/P Ryan Endries received an offer from Shenandoah University.

West Virginia Wesleyan offered 2021 athlete Julian Soriano from Nansemond River.

Bethel 2021 ATH Isaiah Smith picked up his latest offer from Wagner.

2021 Edison TE Sam Carpenter received his 4th offer from Frostburg State.

2021 DE/TE Zekeya Townes from Campbell High School pulls in an offer from Virginia State.

2021 ATH Ethan Tinsley from William Byrd was offered by Randolph Macon College.

2021 OL Alex Haley from Salem-Roanoke received an offer from Greensboro.

DeShawn Hairston, 2021 OL/DL, from Magna Vista received a roster spot offer from Greensboro College.





Players to Watch

2023 DL Joel Starlings from Benedictine recently received his first four offers from major schools all in the same day. The recruit is sure to garner more in the coming months. See our interview with Starlings HERE.

2023 QB Tahj Smith is expected to have a big year for his new school, Episcopal, when he returns to the gridiron in the spring. Read more HERE.





Coaching Vacancy

Riverbend High School, a 6A school in Fredericksburg, playing in the commonwealth district, is seeking 2 coaches for the upcoming Freshman football season. If interested please send resume to Nathan Yates at nyates@spotsylvania.k12.va.us.





For More News, Highlights, and content across the state, sign up today at VirginiaPreps.com for just $8.33 per month.













Robert lives in Gordonsville and has been contributing to VirginiaPreps.com since 2013. He also provides freelance contributions to the Daily Progress. Robert began working in the sports sector in 2006 and covers public and private schools throughout the state of Virginia.

Feedback is appreciated! We want to give you the information you want to see and read. If you have suggestions or comments, please let us know.

Information can be emailed to bigrob2523@gmail.com and find him on twitter @bigrob2523.