VirginiaPreps - 2021 Under Armour All-American Game Canceled

ORLANDO (Nov. 6, 2020) – The Under Armour All-America High School Football Game annually celebrates the accomplishments of 100 high school seniors, providing a memorable experience that positions them for success as the game’s next generation of superstars.

However, given the unprecedented nature of the COVID-19 global pandemic, the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game has been canceled. The safety of participants, coaches, staff and everyone associated with the Under Armour All-America Game is of the utmost importance, as is the well-being of the families, friends, classmates and others connected to this year’s class of All-Americans.

The Future 50 Camp and the UA Next Game, which features the nation’s top underclassmen and eighth-grade standouts, respectively, have also been canceled.

Taking part in the Under Armour All-America Game is the pinnacle for high school seniors. While we are disappointed for this year’s class that will miss the physical experience of being in Orlando and participating in the Game, Intersport is working together with ESPN and Under Armour to celebrate these incredible athletes and honor them for their achievements as they prepare for the next steps of their football careers.

Future highlights planned include Under Armour product drops, virtual and social media experiences and integrations with ESPN through a variety of its traditional and social platforms. A complete schedule announcing experiences and broadcast plans will be revealed in the coming weeks.





About the Under Armour All-America Game

Over its 13-year history, the Under Armour All-America Game has produced many of football’s best collegiate and professional players. NFL Pro Bowler A.J. Green competed in the inaugural game, while No. 1 overall NFL Draft selections like Jadeveon Clowney (2011), Jameis Winston (2012), Myles Garrett (2014) and Kyler Murray (2015) are among the players that participated in later years. Nearly 250 alumni of the Under Armour All-America Game have been selected in the NFL Draft, including 64 first-round draft picks and 23 NFL Pro Bowlers.



