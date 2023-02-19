In perhaps the most unexpected coaching change in Virginia this offseason, Coach Gerry Pannoni will be returning to lead the South County squad, a group that he led to a perfect 15-0 record, and Class 6 State Championship in 2019.

Pannoni will replace Tynan Rolander, who finished his three-year tenure as the Stallions’ head whistle with a 31-6 record, including last season’s 11-2 mark, which was punctuated with a berth to the Region 6C final. Rolander stepped down as the coach last month and will be relocating to the Richmond/Henrico area.

And while the move seems surprising at face value, there is a deeper story to tell.

It started soon after the South County championship. Pannoni, with wife Lisa, made the decision to move to New Mexico.

“I have a daughter in Albuquerque, and a son who lives in the Denver area,” said Pannoni, the father of four. “We made the decision to be closer to them.”

Fresh off a state title, it wasn’t hard for the Frostburg State graduate to find a new home. Within weeks, he had been hired as the new head coach at Rio Rancho High, a school with deep football traditions and a stadium (Rio Rancho Ram) that seats almost 6,000 fans on the warm football Friday nights in New Mexico.



