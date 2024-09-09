Phoebus Head Football Coach Jeremy Blunt chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield about his team's 23-7 triumph at Highland Springs, marking their 36th victory in a row.

The Phoebus defense held the Springers, runner-up in Class 6 from a season ago, to just four yards rushing on the night. It was just the second time in the past 96 contests that the Springers have been held to single-digit points.

Coach Blunt also touches on the program's growth and key players - including two-way lineman Markus Hopson, QB Maurikus Banks and RB Davion Roberts along with others - as they continue the quest for a fourth consecutive state title.

Phoebus, which hangs its hat on a stifling defense that has given up more than 14 points per game just once in the past 23 years, won back-to-back Class 3 State Championships in 2021 and 2022 before moving up to Class 4 and taking the crown last season.