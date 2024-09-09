PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NN1ZHQkJKN1hRJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU03VkdCQko3WFEnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
One-on-One with Phoebus Football Coach Jeremy Blunt

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on CoVA Sports TV
Phoebus Head Football Coach Jeremy Blunt chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield about his team's 23-7 triumph at Highland Springs, marking their 36th victory in a row.

The Phoebus defense held the Springers, runner-up in Class 6 from a season ago, to just four yards rushing on the night. It was just the second time in the past 96 contests that the Springers have been held to single-digit points.

Coach Blunt also touches on the program's growth and key players - including two-way lineman Markus Hopson, QB Maurikus Banks and RB Davion Roberts along with others - as they continue the quest for a fourth consecutive state title.

Phoebus, which hangs its hat on a stifling defense that has given up more than 14 points per game just once in the past 23 years, won back-to-back Class 3 State Championships in 2021 and 2022 before moving up to Class 4 and taking the crown last season.

