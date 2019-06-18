Indian River High in Chesapeake has a new Head Football Coach and it's someone with a familiar last name to Braves fans. On Tuesday, the Braves tabbed Marcus Ferebee to take over the program in 2019.

Over the past five years, Marcus has been an assistant to his older brother and Indian River's previous Head Coach, Glenwood Ferebee. Last month, Glenwood departed after posting a 46-17 record with the Braves and leading them to their first Southeastern District title in 22 years to become the new Head Football Coach at Vance High School in Charlotte.

Upon his departure, Glenwood publicly endorsed Marcus to get the job.

"I think he deserves it," Glenwood remarked at the time. "With him being my brother, I'm certainly biased. But I think he's done enough over the past 10 years as my offensive coordinator to warrant somebody giving him an opportunity. I think he's put himself in a position to at least garner some consideration."

The younger Ferebee, who turned 34 back on May 21st, was a standout quarterback at Salem High in Virginia Beach under Chris Beatty, currently an assistant in the ACC at the University of Pittsburgh. During the 2002 season with the Sun Devils, he threw for 2184 yards and 16 touchdowns on his way to receiving All-Beach District accolades and 2nd Team All-Tidewater.

From there, Ferebee went on to play at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, Hampton University and Norfolk State University before getting into coaching.

Marcus, presently a special education teacher for Chesapeake Public Schools, served as an assistant at Lakeland and also as the offensive coordinator at Green Run under Jeff McGowan when Glenwood coached at the collegiate level for a year at Hampton University.

The cupboard is far from bare for Ferebee. Indian River has four FBS commits - LaMareon James (UNC), Lincorey Lucas (Liberty), Cameron Hunter (Liberty) and Tyrell Spruill (Navy) - on the roster from a squad that reached the Region 5A Championship game and finished 12-1 overall last year.



