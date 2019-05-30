Glenwood Ferebee, who led Indian River to a 46-17 overall record in five seasons at the helm and their first Southeastern District title in 22 years, is leaving Chesapeake, he confirmed to VirginiaPreps.com on Thursday afternoon.

This week, Ferebee accepted a position as the new Head Football Coach at Vance High School in Charlotte, North Carolina. He'll be formally introduced at a gathering in the school's gymnasium on Friday night. The school's previous Head Coach, Aaron Brand, is departing for a job as the Head Football Coach at Irmo High School in South Carolina.

"It was a tough decision and it wasn't a family decision. Given that the school reached out to me about the job and asked if I was interested, that made me feel wanted. Also, the fact they've played in the State Finals four of the last years made things a bit easier on the football side of things," Ferebee stated.

"But this wasn't about football. This was mostly personal, family decision. That's what I explained to my kids. This opportunity presented itself and I had to take it for my livelihood and being closer to my son."

Ferebee, 41, will now only be three hours away from his 11-year-old son who lives in Georgia. He's lived in Georgia since he was three years old. That was a key factor in his decision-making process.

When Ferebee got to Indian River, he replaced Cadillac Harris, who went 56-71 in 12 seasons at the helm of the Braves, highlighted by winning the Eastern Region Division 5 title in 2003. Ironically, Harris was Ferebee's Head Coach when he played quarterback at Green Run High School in Virginia Beach and threw passes to Plaxico Burress, who would go on to star in the NFL.

At the college level, Ferebee transitioned from quarterback to wide receiver at Liberty University. His first gig as a Head Football Coach came at Lakeland High in Suffolk, where he guided the Cavaliers to a 24-29 mark. Following a winless campaign in 2010, the Cavs posted a 15-8 record that saw the program make its first ever trip to the regional playoffs as a Group AAA school. They returned the very next year to the playoffs, beating city rival King's Fork in the quarterfinals before losing to eventual State Champion Lake Taylor in the 2012 semis.

Ferebee was hired in January of 2013 by Hampton University to be the quarterbacks coach and was then promoted to the offensive coordinator before the team's season opener. The Pirates ended up going 4-8 overall and dismissed the entire coaching staff, including Head Coach Donovan Rose.



