VirginiaPreps - Mac McClung's commitment solidifies Texas Tech as a title contender

Mac McClung's commitment solidifies Texas Tech as a title contender
Mac McClung is a Red Raider.
The Georgetown transfer guard announced his decision on Wednesday via Twitter just days after releasing a top seven of Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, USC, BYU, Arkansas and Wake Forest.
If McClung is able to compete next season, he should capably fill the hole left by the departure of starting guard Davide Moretti for the EuroLeague. The rising junior is coming off of a sophomore season that saw him average 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and hit 1.5 threes per game.
McClung played in two games against Big 12 programs last season, and played well in both outings. In a neutral site win against Texas, McClung went for 19 points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals while shooting 50 percent from the field. Later, in a win at Oklahoma State, McClung had a season-high 33 points, chipping in two rebounds, two assists, and a block. He shot 12-21 from the field and simply dominated down the stretch.
As a regular transfer McClung would have to sit out next season unless he is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility. While it is unknown on what grounds he would file a waiver, the expectation in some circles is that McClung's request would likely be granted.
Wreck em ‼️🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/Uv1FohxsB8— mac mcclung (@McclungMac) May 27, 2020
McClung initially declared for the draft after the season, but opted to enter the transfer portal after receiving feedback from several NBA teams.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 186 pounds by Georgetown, McClung plays as a "combo guard" and is capable of handling the ball, creating opportunities for his teammates and also finding his own shot. In Texas Tech's motion offense it is critical to have multiple ball handlers and McClung joins a backcourt that will include junior Kyler Edwards, five-star freshman Nimari Burnett and sophomore Clarence Nadolny. Wichita State transfer Jamarius Burton plans to redshirt this coming season but will have two years of eligibility starting with the 2021-22 campaign.
Also capable of playing either guard or forward are four-star freshman Micah Peavy, sophomore TJ Shannon, four-star freshman Chibuzo Agbo, junior Avery Benson and sophomore Kevin McCullar.
Rounding out the rest of the roster are sophomore Joel Ntambwe, VCU transfer senior Marcus Santos-Silva, Clarendon College junior Esahia Nyiwe and redshirt freshman Tyreek Smith.
McClung has three years of eligibility left to play two, though in an ideal world he gets his waiver and is able to play his final two seasons right away.
Here is the full roster as we stand after McClung's announcement:
|Position
|Name
|Classification
|
Guard
|
Kyler Edwards
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Mac McClung
|
Junior
|
Guard
|
Nimari Burnett
|
Freshman
|
Guard
|
Clarence Nadolny
|
Sophomore
|
Guard
|
Jamarius Burton
|
Junior (sit out)
|
Guard/Forward
|
Kevin McCullar
|
Sophomore
|
Guard/Forward
|
Avery Benson
|
Junior
|
Guard/Forward
|
Micah Peavy
|
Freshman
|
Guard/Forward
|
TJ Shannon
|
Sophomore
|
Guard/Forward
|
Chibuzo Agbo
|
Freshman
|
Forward
|
Marcus Santos-Silva
|
Senior
|
Forward
|
Joel Ntambwe
|
Sophomore
|
Forward
|
Esahia Nyiwe
|
Junior
|
Forward
|
Tyreek Smith
|
RS Freshman