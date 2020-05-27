VirginiaPreps - Mac McClung's commitment solidifies Texas Tech as a title contender

Mac McClung is a Red Raider.

The Georgetown transfer guard announced his decision on Wednesday via Twitter just days after releasing a top seven of Texas Tech, Auburn, Memphis, USC, BYU, Arkansas and Wake Forest.

If McClung is able to compete next season, he should capably fill the hole left by the departure of starting guard Davide Moretti for the EuroLeague. The rising junior is coming off of a sophomore season that saw him average 15.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and hit 1.5 threes per game.

McClung played in two games against Big 12 programs last season, and played well in both outings. In a neutral site win against Texas, McClung went for 19 points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals while shooting 50 percent from the field. Later, in a win at Oklahoma State, McClung had a season-high 33 points, chipping in two rebounds, two assists, and a block. He shot 12-21 from the field and simply dominated down the stretch.

As a regular transfer McClung would have to sit out next season unless he is granted a waiver for immediate eligibility. While it is unknown on what grounds he would file a waiver, the expectation in some circles is that McClung's request would likely be granted.