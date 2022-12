Highland Springs Head Coach Loren Johnson speaks with Virginia Preps following his team's 19-14 victory over Stone Bridge in the Class 5 State Semi-Finals.

The Springers (13-0) advance to their sixth state title appearance in the last eight seasons and will play the Maury Commodores (11-1) next Saturday 12/10/22 at Old Dominion University at Noon.

See Game Recap Here