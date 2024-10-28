Latest VHSL Football Power Ratings - 10-28-24 Edition

in other news
Episode 021 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast
Episode 021 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast features Salem-VB Head Football Coach Mark Hall.
Piedmont Previews and Predictions--Week 9
With three weeks remaining in the regular season for Virginia High School Football, the race for the postseason...
Bruton Improves to 8-0 with win over York
Bruton defeated York 9-6 to move to 8-0. The Panthers will face 8-0 Poquoson next week.
2024 VHSL Football Schedules with Results - Listed by Team & Region
Check out VHSL Football Schedules for every team in 2024, listed by region, right here.
Latest VHSL Football Power Ratings - 10-23-24 Edition
Check out the initial 2024 VHSL Football Power Ratings - released on October 24th - right here.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League’s Week 9 updated VHSL Ratings and Top 20 Rankings for the 2024 football season are now available on the VHSL website.
The VHSL will update ratings and rankings each week every Monday and Thursday.
Please click on the links below:
2024 Weekly Ratings (Week 9 Edition)
2024 Weekly Top 20 Ratings (Week 9 Edition)
