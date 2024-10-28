Latest VHSL Football Power Ratings - 10-28-24 Edition

Advertisement

in other news

Episode 021 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

Episode 021 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

Episode 021 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast features Salem-VB Head Football Coach Mark Hall.

Video content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Piedmont Previews and Predictions--Week 9

Piedmont Previews and Predictions--Week 9

With three weeks remaining in the regular season for Virginia High School Football, the race for the postseason...

Premium content
 • Robert Edmonds
Bruton Improves to 8-0 with win over York

Bruton Improves to 8-0 with win over York

Bruton defeated York 9-6 to move to 8-0. The Panthers will face 8-0 Poquoson next week.

External content
 • Will Garlick
2024 VHSL Football Schedules with Results - Listed by Team & Region

2024 VHSL Football Schedules with Results - Listed by Team & Region

Check out VHSL Football Schedules for every team in 2024, listed by region, right here.

 • Robert Anderson
Latest VHSL Football Power Ratings - 10-23-24 Edition

Latest VHSL Football Power Ratings - 10-23-24 Edition

Check out the initial 2024 VHSL Football Power Ratings - released on October 24th - right here.

 • Classic Super Publisher

in other news

Episode 021 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

Episode 021 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast

Episode 021 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast features Salem-VB Head Football Coach Mark Hall.

Video content
 • Matthew Hatfield
Piedmont Previews and Predictions--Week 9

Piedmont Previews and Predictions--Week 9

With three weeks remaining in the regular season for Virginia High School Football, the race for the postseason...

Premium content
 • Robert Edmonds
Bruton Improves to 8-0 with win over York

Bruton Improves to 8-0 with win over York

Bruton defeated York 9-6 to move to 8-0. The Panthers will face 8-0 Poquoson next week.

External content
 • Will Garlick
Published Oct 28, 2024
Latest VHSL Football Power Ratings - 10-28-24 Edition
Classic Super Publisher  •  VirginiaPreps
Publisher

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Virginia High School League’s Week 9 updated VHSL Ratings and Top 20 Rankings for the 2024 football season are now available on the VHSL website.

The VHSL will update ratings and rankings each week every Monday and Thursday.

Please click on the links below:

2024 Weekly Ratings (Week 9 Edition)

2024 Weekly Top 20 Ratings (Week 9 Edition)


ALSO...

See 2024 Virginia High School Football Scores on the Scoreboard Forum Here

2024 Virginia High School Football Schedule + Results - Region by Region Here

2024 Master VHSL Football Schedules Here

Visit VHSL Web Site Here


** Join the VaPreps VIP Board for Exclusive News, Updates, Predictions & More Here **


Virginia HS Sports
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
No commitments available at this time. Please check back at a later date.