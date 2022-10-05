How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 9/30/22 Weekend (Week 6)
Believe it or not, the total of undefeated teams in the state of Virginia sits at 38 with 10 of them in Class 4 alone. That count will certainly shrink, especially as unbeatens square off against each other in the coming weeks before the playoffs arrive.
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
4-0
|
W 19-17 over Indian River
|
2
|
6-0
|
W 74-0 over Forest Park
|
3
|
5-0
|
W 37-0 over Freedom-SR
|
4
|
5-0
|
W 50-10 over South Lakes
|
5
|
5-0
|
W 55-0 over Prince George
|
6
|
4-1
|
W 63-0 over W.T. Woodson
|
7
|
5-1
|
W 55-8 over Great Bridge
|
8
|
4-1
|
W 51-6 over Mount Vernon
|
9
|
5-0
|
W 65-29 over Gainesville
|
10
|
Fairfax
|
5-0
|
W 35-6 over Edison
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
6-0
|
W 56-0 over Colonial Forge
|
2
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
5-1
|
W 62-6 over Broad Run
|
4
|
3-1
|
W 27-6 over Norcom
|
5
|
6-0
|
W 48-8 over Stafford
|
6
|
5-1
|
W 49-15 over Bayside
|
7
|
6-0
|
W 33-21 over Potomac Falls
|
8
|
Midlothian
|
5-0
|
W 28-6 over Monacan
|
9
|
Woodside
|
5-0
|
W 24-0 over Menchville
|
10
|
Douglas Freeman
|
5-0
|
Idle
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
5-0
|
W 21-12 over Hanover
|
2
|
5-0
|
W 42-0 over Matoaca
|
3
|
5-0
|
W 57-0 over Grassfield
|
4
|
5-1
|
W 6-0 over Christiansburg
|
5
|
6-0
|
W 49-14 over Monticello
|
6
|
4-1
|
W 22-20 over Briar Woods
|
7
|
3-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
Kettle Run
|
6-0
|
W 49-42 over Liberty-Bealeton
|
9
|
Loudoun County
|
5-0
|
W 20-14 over Tuscarora
|
10
|
4-1
|
Idle
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
5-0
|
W 2-0 over Denbigh (forfeit)
|
2
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
3
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
4
|
4-1
|
W 50-6 over Booker T. Washington
|
5
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
4-1
|
W 28-27 over Princeton, WV
|
7
|
4-1
|
W 35-0 over New Kent
|
8
|
Brentsville District
|
5-1
|
W 42-0 over Warren County
|
9
|
4-1
|
W 28-0 over Tabb
|
10
|
Christiansburg
|
3-2
|
L 0-6 to Salem
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
6-0
|
W 27-7 over George Wythe
|
2
|
5-0
|
W 33-6 over Richlands
|
3
|
6-0
|
W 58-21 over Alleghany
|
4
|
4-1
|
L 0-49 to Luray
|
5
|
6-0
|
W 20-12 over Broadway
|
6
|
Luray
|
5-0
|
L 0-38 to Strasburg
|
7
|
4-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
TJ-Richmond
|
6-0
|
W 14-9 over Deep Run
|
9
|
Strasburg
|
5-1
|
W 49-0 over Stuarts Draft
|
10
|
4-2
|
W 40-0 over Thomas Walker
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
5-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
3-1
|
Idle
|
3
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
6-0
|
W 47-0 over Nottoway
|
4
|
3-2
|
Idle
|
5
|
5-1
|
W 61-6 over John Marshall
|
6
|
Grayson County
|
5-0
|
W 29-16 over Covington
|
7
|
George Wythe
|
4-2
|
L 7-27 to Graham
|
8
|
3-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
3-1
|
W 29-27 over Holston
|
10
|
Holston
|
3-2
|
L 27-29 to Narrows
