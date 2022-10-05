News More News
How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 9/30/22 Weekend (Week 6)

Ike Daniels and Mountain View made short work of Stafford, winning 48-8 to stay unbeaten
Ike Daniels and Mountain View made short work of Stafford, winning 48-8 to stay unbeaten (PHOTO COURTESY OF THE FREE LANCE-STAR)
Believe it or not, the total of undefeated teams in the state of Virginia sits at 38 with 10 of them in Class 4 alone. That count will certainly shrink, especially as unbeatens square off against each other in the coming weeks before the playoffs arrive.


* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Oscar Smith

4-0

W 19-17 over Indian River

2

Freedom-PW

6-0

W 74-0 over Forest Park

3

Battlefield

5-0

W 37-0 over Freedom-SR

4

Lake Braddock

5-0

W 50-10 over South Lakes

5

Thomas Dale

5-0

W 55-0 over Prince George

6

Centreville

4-1

W 63-0 over W.T. Woodson

7

Western Branch

5-1

W 55-8 over Great Bridge

8

South County

4-1

W 51-6 over Mount Vernon

9

Patriot

5-0

W 65-29 over Gainesville

10

Fairfax

5-0

W 35-6 over Edison
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

6-0

W 56-0 over Colonial Forge

2

Green Run

5-0

Idle

3

Stone Bridge

5-1

W 62-6 over Broad Run

4

Maury

3-1

W 27-6 over Norcom

5

Mountain View

6-0

W 48-8 over Stafford

6

Kempsville

5-1

W 49-15 over Bayside

7

Independence

6-0

W 33-21 over Potomac Falls

8

Midlothian

5-0

W 28-6 over Monacan

9

Woodside

5-0

W 24-0 over Menchville

10

Douglas Freeman

5-0

Idle
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Varina

5-0

W 21-12 over Hanover

2

Dinwiddie

5-0

W 42-0 over Matoaca

3

King's Fork

5-0

W 57-0 over Grassfield

4

Salem

5-1

W 6-0 over Christiansburg

5

Louisa

6-0

W 49-14 over Monticello

6

Tuscarora

4-1

W 22-20 over Briar Woods

7

King George

3-0

Idle

8

Kettle Run

6-0

W 49-42 over Liberty-Bealeton

9

Loudoun County

5-0

W 20-14 over Tuscarora

10

E.C. Glass

4-1

Idle
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

5-0

W 2-0 over Denbigh (forfeit)

2

Liberty Christian

5-0

Idle

3

Brookville

4-1

Idle

4

Lake Taylor

4-1

W 50-6 over Booker T. Washington

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

4-1

Idle

6

Lord Botetourt

4-1

W 28-27 over Princeton, WV

7

Lafayette

4-1

W 35-0 over New Kent

8

Brentsville District

5-1

W 42-0 over Warren County

9

York

4-1

W 28-0 over Tabb

10

Christiansburg

3-2

L 0-6 to Salem
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Graham

6-0

W 27-7 over George Wythe

2

Ridgeview

5-0

W 33-6 over Richlands

3

Radford

6-0

W 58-21 over Alleghany

4

Stuarts Draft

4-1

L 0-49 to Luray

5

Central-Woodstock

6-0

W 20-12 over Broadway

6

Luray

5-0

L 0-38 to Strasburg

7

King William

4-1

Idle

8

TJ-Richmond

6-0

W 14-9 over Deep Run

9

Strasburg

5-1

W 49-0 over Stuarts Draft

10

Union

4-2

W 40-0 over Thomas Walker
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Essex

5-0

Idle

2

Riverheads

3-1

Idle

3

Central-Lunenburg

6-0

W 47-0 over Nottoway

4

Galax

3-2

Idle

5

King & Queen

5-1

W 61-6 over John Marshall

6

Grayson County

5-0

W 29-16 over Covington

7

George Wythe

4-2

L 7-27 to Graham

8

Northumberland

3-1

Idle

9

Narrows

3-1

W 29-27 over Holston

10

Holston

3-2

L 27-29 to Narrows


