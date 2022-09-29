The latest week of High School Football action in Virginia saw 11 ranked teams go down, including four at the Class 3 level alone.

Meanwhile, every one of the ranked teams in Class 4 prevailed with each by double-digits, except for King's Fork and Tuscarora in close triumphs over Class 6 Western Branch and Class 5 Briar Woods, respectively.



* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown



