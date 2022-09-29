News More News
How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 9/23/22 Weekend (Week 5)

Brandon Beavers and the Wolf Pack of Ridgeview keep rolling along in Class with an unblemished record after their latest triumph, a 40-14 rout of Lee High (Submitted Photo)
Matthew Hatfield
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
The latest week of High School Football action in Virginia saw 11 ranked teams go down, including four at the Class 3 level alone.

Meanwhile, every one of the ranked teams in Class 4 prevailed with each by double-digits, except for King's Fork and Tuscarora in close triumphs over Class 6 Western Branch and Class 5 Briar Woods, respectively.


* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Oscar Smith

3-0

W 74-13 over Hickory

2

Freedom-PW

5-0

W 61-0 over Gar-Field

3

Battlefield

4-0

W 35-0 over Osbourn

4

Western Branch

4-1

L 7-14 to King's Fork

5

Lake Braddock

4-0

W 62-7 over Annandale

6

Thomas Dale

4-0

W 28-23 over Matoaca

7

Centreville

3-1

Idle

8

South County

3-1

W 61-6 over Justice

9

Patriot

4-0

W 56-0 over Osbourn Park

10

Fairfax

4-0

W 67-0 over Falls Church
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

5-0

W 61-0 over Gar-Field

2

Green Run

5-0

W 62-0 over Princess Anne

3

Stone Bridge

4-1

W 56-7 over Riverside

4

Maury

2-1

W 36-14 over Lake Taylor

5

Mountain View

5-0

W 53-20 over Massaponax

6

Kempsville

4-1

W 41-6 over Tallwood

7

Independence

5-0

W 54-0 over Dominion

8

Midlothian

4-0

W 28-6 over Monacan

9

Salem-VB

3-1

L 14-28 to Cox

10

Woodside

4-0

W 39-0 over Gloucester
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Varina

4-0

W 34-3 over Mechanicsville

2

Dinwiddie

4-0

W 63-0 over Colonial Heights

3

King's Fork

4-0

W 14-7 over Western Branch

4

Salem

4-1

W 76-0 over Blacksburg

5

Louisa

5-0

W 63-14 over Charlottesville

6

Tuscarora

4-0

W 22-20 over Briar Woods

7

King George

3-0

W 63-7 over James Monroe

8

Kettle Run

5-0

W 54-28 over James Wood

9

Loudoun County

4-0

W 42-14 over Loudoun Valley

10

E.C. Glass

4-1

W 63-6 over Liberty-Bedford
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

4-0

W 43-0 over Heritage-NN

2

Brookville

4-1

L 7-47 to Liberty Christian

3

Liberty Christian

5-0

W 47-7 over Brookville

4

Lake Taylor

3-1

L 14-36 to Maury

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

4-1

W 34-22 over Rustburg

6

Lord Botetourt

4-1

W 28-27 over Princeton, WV

7

Lafayette

3-1

W 26-7 over Tabb

8

Christiansburg

3-1

L 20-21 to Radford

9

York

3-1

W 17-10 over Grafton

10

Petersburg

3-1

L 14-26 to Hopewell
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Graham

5-0

W 28-14 over Galax

2

Ridgeview

4-0

W 40-14 over Lee High

3

Radford

5-0

W 21-20 over Christiansburg

4

Stuarts Draft

4-0

W 24-10 over James River-Buch.

5

Central-Woodstock

5-0

W 62-6 over Colonial Beach

6

Clarke County

2-2

L 0-38 to Strasburg

7

Union

3-2

L 16-23 to Gate City

8

Luray

4-0

W 50-23 over Skyline

9

King William

4-1

W 28-0 over Westmoreland

10

TJ-Richmond

5-0

W 72-0 over John Marshall
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Riverheads

3-1

W 35-12 over Tazewell

2

Essex

5-0

W 48-8 over King & Queen

3

King & Queen

4-1

L 8-48 to Essex

4

Galax

3-2

L 14-28 to Graham

5

Central-Lunenburg

5-0

W 53-14 over Randolph-Henry

6

Grayson County

4-0

W 42-9 over Marion

7

George Wythe

4-1

W 16-14 over Rural Retreat

8

Northumberland

3-1

W 47-27 over Bruton

9

Giles

2-3

L 20-36 to Fort Chiswell

10

Narrows

2-1

Idle


