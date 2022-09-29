How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 9/23/22 Weekend (Week 5)
The latest week of High School Football action in Virginia saw 11 ranked teams go down, including four at the Class 3 level alone.
Meanwhile, every one of the ranked teams in Class 4 prevailed with each by double-digits, except for King's Fork and Tuscarora in close triumphs over Class 6 Western Branch and Class 5 Briar Woods, respectively.
* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
3-0
|
W 74-13 over Hickory
|
2
|
5-0
|
W 61-0 over Gar-Field
|
3
|
4-0
|
W 35-0 over Osbourn
|
4
|
4-1
|
L 7-14 to King's Fork
|
5
|
4-0
|
W 62-7 over Annandale
|
6
|
4-0
|
W 28-23 over Matoaca
|
7
|
3-1
|
Idle
|
8
|
3-1
|
W 61-6 over Justice
|
9
|
4-0
|
W 56-0 over Osbourn Park
|
10
|
Fairfax
|
4-0
|
W 67-0 over Falls Church
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
5-0
|
W 61-0 over Gar-Field
|
2
|
5-0
|
W 62-0 over Princess Anne
|
3
|
4-1
|
W 56-7 over Riverside
|
4
|
2-1
|
W 36-14 over Lake Taylor
|
5
|
5-0
|
W 53-20 over Massaponax
|
6
|
4-1
|
W 41-6 over Tallwood
|
7
|
5-0
|
W 54-0 over Dominion
|
8
|
Midlothian
|
4-0
|
W 28-6 over Monacan
|
9
|
Salem-VB
|
3-1
|
L 14-28 to Cox
|
10
|
Woodside
|
4-0
|
W 39-0 over Gloucester
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
4-0
|
W 34-3 over Mechanicsville
|
2
|
4-0
|
W 63-0 over Colonial Heights
|
3
|
4-0
|
W 14-7 over Western Branch
|
4
|
4-1
|
W 76-0 over Blacksburg
|
5
|
5-0
|
W 63-14 over Charlottesville
|
6
|
4-0
|
W 22-20 over Briar Woods
|
7
|
3-0
|
W 63-7 over James Monroe
|
8
|
Kettle Run
|
5-0
|
W 54-28 over James Wood
|
9
|
Loudoun County
|
4-0
|
W 42-14 over Loudoun Valley
|
10
|
4-1
|
W 63-6 over Liberty-Bedford
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
4-0
|
W 43-0 over Heritage-NN
|
2
|
4-1
|
L 7-47 to Liberty Christian
|
3
|
5-0
|
W 47-7 over Brookville
|
4
|
3-1
|
L 14-36 to Maury
|
5
|
4-1
|
W 34-22 over Rustburg
|
6
|
4-1
|
W 28-27 over Princeton, WV
|
7
|
3-1
|
W 26-7 over Tabb
|
8
|
Christiansburg
|
3-1
|
L 20-21 to Radford
|
9
|
3-1
|
W 17-10 over Grafton
|
10
|
Petersburg
|
3-1
|
L 14-26 to Hopewell
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
5-0
|
W 28-14 over Galax
|
2
|
4-0
|
W 40-14 over Lee High
|
3
|
5-0
|
W 21-20 over Christiansburg
|
4
|
4-0
|
W 24-10 over James River-Buch.
|
5
|
5-0
|
W 62-6 over Colonial Beach
|
6
|
2-2
|
L 0-38 to Strasburg
|
7
|
3-2
|
L 16-23 to Gate City
|
8
|
Luray
|
4-0
|
W 50-23 over Skyline
|
9
|
4-1
|
W 28-0 over Westmoreland
|
10
|
TJ-Richmond
|
5-0
|
W 72-0 over John Marshall
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
3-1
|
W 35-12 over Tazewell
|
2
|
5-0
|
W 48-8 over King & Queen
|
3
|
4-1
|
L 8-48 to Essex
|
4
|
3-2
|
L 14-28 to Graham
|
5
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
5-0
|
W 53-14 over Randolph-Henry
|
6
|
Grayson County
|
4-0
|
W 42-9 over Marion
|
7
|
George Wythe
|
4-1
|
W 16-14 over Rural Retreat
|
8
|
3-1
|
W 47-27 over Bruton
|
9
|
Giles
|
2-3
|
L 20-36 to Fort Chiswell
|
10
|
2-1
|
Idle
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.