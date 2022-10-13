How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 10/7/22 Weekend (Week 7)
The score everyone around the Commonwealth is talking about is what happened in Prince William County, where Freedom of Woodbridge throttled Colgan 112-16. It marked the fifth most points scored in a single by a Virginia public school. The last team to score more was West End in a 124-7 victory over South Side back on October 6, 1967.
Of course, there were other results that had significant meaning to the playoff picture. See how the Top Ten Teams in all six classifications did below...
* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
7-0
|
W 112-16 over Colgan
|
2
|
5-0
|
W 47-6 over Great Bridge
|
3
|
6-0
|
W 28-27 over John Champe (OT)
|
4
|
6-0
|
W 20-28 over Alexandria City
|
5
|
6-0
|
W 45-14 over Henrico
|
6
|
5-1
|
W 45-6 over Chantilly
|
7
|
6-1
|
W 45-24 over Indian River
|
8
|
5-1
|
W 41-6 over W.T. Woodson
|
9
|
6-0
|
W 40-21 over Unity Reed
|
10
|
Fairfax
|
6-0
|
W 42-21 over West Potomac
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
7-0
|
W 48-3 over PH-Ashland
|
2
|
6-0
|
W 35-7 over Bayside
|
3
|
6-1
|
W 35-0 over Briar Woods
|
4
|
4-1
|
W 56-0 over Churchland
|
5
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
6
|
6-1
|
W 20-6 over Landstown
|
7
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
Midlothian
|
6-0
|
W 49-0 over Huguenot
|
9
|
Woodside
|
5-1
|
L 17-20 to Warwick (3OT)
|
10
|
Douglas Freeman
|
6-0
|
W 49-0 over Deep Run
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
6-0
|
W 60-12 over Armstrong
|
2
|
6-0
|
W 41-13 over Hopewell
|
3
|
6-0
|
W 35-14 over Deep Creek
|
4
|
6-1
|
W 49-14 over Pulaski County
|
5
|
7-0
|
W 49-7 over Orange County
|
6
|
5-0
|
W 55-10 over Massaponax
|
7
|
Loudoun County
|
6-0
|
W 63-6 over Dominion
|
8
|
Kettle Run
|
7-0
|
W 44-14 over Fauquier
|
9
|
5-1
|
W 24-7 over Amherst
|
10
|
Warwick
|
6-1
|
W 20-17 over Woodside (3OT)
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
6-0
|
W 21-0 over Hampton
|
2
|
6-0
|
W 42-0 over Jefferson Forest
|
3
|
4-2
|
L 7-10 to Heritage-Lynchburg
|
4
|
5-1
|
W 28-27 over Hermitage
|
5
|
5-1
|
W 10-7 over Brookville
|
6
|
5-1
|
W 28-21 over William Byrd
|
7
|
5-1
|
W 48-6 over Smithfield
|
8
|
Brentsville District
|
6-1
|
W 30-24 over Maret (DC)
|
9
|
4-2
|
L 7-14 to New Kent
|
10
|
Staunton
|
6-0
|
W 35-21 over Stuarts Draft
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
6-0
|
W 20-11 over Union
|
3
|
7-0
|
W 41-12 over Carroll County
|
4
|
6-1
|
L 25-41 to Luray
|
5
|
Luray
|
6-0
|
W 41-25 over Central-Woodstock
|
6
|
4-2
|
L 7-28 to Norcom
|
7
|
TJ-Richmond
|
6-0
|
Idle
|
8
|
Strasburg
|
5-1
|
Idle
|
9
|
4-3
|
L 11-20 to Ridgeview
|
10
|
Martinsville
|
6-0
|
W 19-9 over Chatham
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
6-0
|
W 61-6 over Northumberland
|
2
|
4-1
|
W 27-7 over Buffalo Gap
|
3
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
7-0
|
W 69-7 over Cumberland
|
4
|
4-2
|
W 21-13 over Fort Chiswell
|
5
|
5-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
Grayson County
|
6-0
|
W 52-7 over Auburn
|
7
|
3-2
|
L 6-61 to Essex
|
8
|
4-1
|
W 32-0 over Parry McCluer
|
9
|
Buffalo Gap
|
4-2
|
L 7-27 to Riverheads
|
10
|
George Wythe
|
4-3
|
L 28-42 to Grundy
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.