The score everyone around the Commonwealth is talking about is what happened in Prince William County, where Freedom of Woodbridge throttled Colgan 112-16. It marked the fifth most points scored in a single by a Virginia public school. The last team to score more was West End in a 124-7 victory over South Side back on October 6, 1967.

Of course, there were other results that had significant meaning to the playoff picture. See how the Top Ten Teams in all six classifications did below...



