How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 10/7/22 Weekend (Week 7)

Villanova commit Isaiah Ragland and the Centreville Wildcats keep humming, rolling past Chantilly 45-6 for their fourth straight running clock victory
The score everyone around the Commonwealth is talking about is what happened in Prince William County, where Freedom of Woodbridge throttled Colgan 112-16. It marked the fifth most points scored in a single by a Virginia public school. The last team to score more was West End in a 124-7 victory over South Side back on October 6, 1967.

Of course, there were other results that had significant meaning to the playoff picture. See how the Top Ten Teams in all six classifications did below...


* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Freedom-PW

7-0

W 112-16 over Colgan

2

Oscar Smith

5-0

W 47-6 over Great Bridge

3

Battlefield

6-0

W 28-27 over John Champe (OT)

4

Lake Braddock

6-0

W 20-28 over Alexandria City

5

Thomas Dale

6-0

W 45-14 over Henrico

6

Centreville

5-1

W 45-6 over Chantilly

7

Western Branch

6-1

W 45-24 over Indian River

8

South County

5-1

W 41-6 over W.T. Woodson

9

Patriot

6-0

W 40-21 over Unity Reed

10

Fairfax

6-0

W 42-21 over West Potomac
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

7-0

W 48-3 over PH-Ashland

2

Green Run

6-0

W 35-7 over Bayside

3

Stone Bridge

6-1

W 35-0 over Briar Woods

4

Maury

4-1

W 56-0 over Churchland

5

Mountain View

6-0

Idle

6

Kempsville

6-1

W 20-6 over Landstown

7

Independence

6-0

Idle

8

Midlothian

6-0

W 49-0 over Huguenot

9

Woodside

5-1

L 17-20 to Warwick (3OT)

10

Douglas Freeman

6-0

W 49-0 over Deep Run
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Varina

6-0

W 60-12 over Armstrong

2

Dinwiddie

6-0

W 41-13 over Hopewell

3

King's Fork

6-0

W 35-14 over Deep Creek

4

Salem

6-1

W 49-14 over Pulaski County

5

Louisa

7-0

W 49-7 over Orange County

6

King George

5-0

W 55-10 over Massaponax

7

Loudoun County

6-0

W 63-6 over Dominion

8

Kettle Run

7-0

W 44-14 over Fauquier

9

E.C. Glass

5-1

W 24-7 over Amherst

10

Warwick

6-1

W 20-17 over Woodside (3OT)
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

6-0

W 21-0 over Hampton

2

Liberty Christian

6-0

W 42-0 over Jefferson Forest

3

Brookville

4-2

L 7-10 to Heritage-Lynchburg

4

Lake Taylor

5-1

W 28-27 over Hermitage

5

Heritage-Lynchburg

5-1

W 10-7 over Brookville

6

Lord Botetourt

5-1

W 28-21 over William Byrd

7

Lafayette

5-1

W 48-6 over Smithfield

8

Brentsville District

6-1

W 30-24 over Maret (DC)

9

York

4-2

L 7-14 to New Kent

10

Staunton

6-0

W 35-21 over Stuarts Draft
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Graham

6-0

Idle

2

Ridgeview

6-0

W 20-11 over Union

3

Radford

7-0

W 41-12 over Carroll County

4

Central-Woodstock

6-1

L 25-41 to Luray

5

Luray

6-0

W 41-25 over Central-Woodstock

6

King William

4-2

L 7-28 to Norcom

7

TJ-Richmond

6-0

Idle

8

Strasburg

5-1

Idle

9

Union

4-3

L 11-20 to Ridgeview

10

Martinsville

6-0

W 19-9 over Chatham
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Essex

6-0

W 61-6 over Northumberland

2

Riverheads

4-1

W 27-7 over Buffalo Gap

3

Central-Lunenburg

7-0

W 69-7 over Cumberland

4

Galax

4-2

W 21-13 over Fort Chiswell

5

King & Queen

5-1

Idle

6

Grayson County

6-0

W 52-7 over Auburn

7

Northumberland

3-2

L 6-61 to Essex

8

Narrows

4-1

W 32-0 over Parry McCluer

9

Buffalo Gap

4-2

L 7-27 to Riverheads

10

George Wythe

4-3

L 28-42 to Grundy


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

