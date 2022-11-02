How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 10/28/22 Weekend (Week 10)
Amazingly, there are still 19 undefeated squads - six of which are in the highest classification - as we reach the final week of the regular season for 2022.
As the calendar has flipped from October to November, see how the Top Ten teams in all six classifications did last week below...
* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
10-0
|
W 65-0 over C.D. Hylton
|
2
|
8-0
|
W 2-0 over Western Branch
|
3
|
9-0
|
W 31-18 over Gar-Field
|
4
|
9-0
|
W 32-21 over L.C. Bird
|
5
|
Fairfax
|
9-0
|
W 20-10 over Robinson
|
6
|
8-2
|
L 0-2 to Oscar Smith
|
7
|
8-1
|
W 32-0 over Alexandria City
|
8
|
9-0
|
W 76-59 over John Champe
|
9
|
8-1
|
W 51-0 over W.T. Woodson
|
10
|
Manchester
|
7-2
|
W 56-0 over Huguenot
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
9-0
|
W 67-7 over Atlee
|
2
|
9-0
|
W 63-6 over Tallwood
|
3
|
8-1
|
W 50-7 over Potomac Falls
|
4
|
6-1
|
W 35-12 over Booker T. Washington
|
5
|
8-1
|
W 14-10 over Cox
|
6
|
8-1
|
W 37-0 over Stafford
|
7
|
Cox
|
7-2
|
L 10-14 to Kempsville
|
8
|
8-1
|
W 35-6 over North Stafford
|
9
|
Midlothian
|
8-1
|
W 23-6 over Powhatan
|
10
|
Albemarle
|
7-2
|
L 34-69 to Louisa
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
9-0
|
W 27-21 over PH-Ashland (OT)
|
2
|
9-0
|
W 50-12 over Meadowbrook
|
3
|
8-1
|
W 61-3 over Hidden Valley
|
4
|
9-0
|
W 69-34 over Albemarle
|
5
|
9-0
|
W 34-14 over Spotslyvania
|
6
|
8-1
|
W 58-0 over Lakeland
|
7
|
Loudoun County
|
9-0
|
W 28-0 over Broad Run
|
8
|
Kettle Run
|
9-0
|
Idle
|
9
|
8-1
|
W 23-21 over Brookville
|
10
|
Warwick
|
9-1
|
W 23-0 over Menchville
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
9-0
|
W 29-7 over Gloucester
|
2
|
9-0
|
W 34-0 over Amherst
|
3
|
8-1
|
W 39-0 over Granby
|
4
|
7-2
|
W 41-0 over Liberty-Bedford
|
5
|
6-3
|
L 21-23 to E.C. Glass
|
6
|
8-1
|
W 24-21 over Franklin County
|
7
|
8-1
|
W 42-15 over Poquoson
|
8
|
Brentsville District
|
9-1
|
W 35-20 over Skyline
|
9
|
7-2
|
W 35-13 over Halifax County
|
10
|
Staunton
|
7-2
|
L 0-35 to Riverheads
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
9-0
|
W 56-7 over Blacksburg
|
2
|
8-1
|
L 24-44 to Bluefield, WV
|
3
|
8-1
|
L 34-37 to Glenvar
|
4
|
8-1
|
W 42-0 over William Monroe
|
5
|
TJ-Richmond
|
7-2
|
L 13-28 to Colonial Heights
|
6
|
Strasburg
|
8-1
|
W 35-0 over Page County
|
7
|
7-3
|
W 56-12 over William Campbell
|
8
|
Luray
|
7-2
|
W 28-14 over Clarke County
|
9
|
Floyd County
|
6-3
|
L 6-28 to Alleghany
|
10
|
7-2
|
W 27-14 over Marion
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
9-0
|
W 47-8 over Westmoreland
|
2
|
7-1
|
W 35-0 over Staunton
|
3
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
9-0
|
W 14-0 over Buckingham
|
4
|
Grayson County
|
8-1
|
L 22-27 to George Wythe
|
5
|
8-1
|
W 41-0 over Middlesex
|
6
|
7-1
|
W 2-0 over Craig County, forfeit
|
7
|
George Wythe
|
6-3
|
W 27-22 over Grayson County
|
8
|
6-2
|
W 21-18 over Rappahannock
|
9
|
5-3
|
Idle
|
10
|
5-3
|
W 35-7 over West Stokes, NC
