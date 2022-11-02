News More News
How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 10/28/22 Weekend (Week 10)

The Appomattox Raiders are hitting their stride as the playoffs approach, winning their final six regular season games to take a 7-3 mark into the postseason (Randy Fannon / VirginiaPreps.com)
Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Amazingly, there are still 19 undefeated squads - six of which are in the highest classification - as we reach the final week of the regular season for 2022.

As the calendar has flipped from October to November, see how the Top Ten teams in all six classifications did last week below...


* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Freedom-PW

10-0

W 65-0 over C.D. Hylton

2

Oscar Smith

8-0

W 2-0 over Western Branch

3

Battlefield

9-0

W 31-18 over Gar-Field

4

Thomas Dale

9-0

W 32-21 over L.C. Bird

5

Fairfax

9-0

W 20-10 over Robinson

6

Western Branch

8-2

L 0-2 to Oscar Smith

7

South County

8-1

W 32-0 over Alexandria City

8

Patriot

9-0

W 76-59 over John Champe

9

Lake Braddock

8-1

W 51-0 over W.T. Woodson

10

Manchester

7-2

W 56-0 over Huguenot
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

9-0

W 67-7 over Atlee

2

Green Run

9-0

W 63-6 over Tallwood

3

Stone Bridge

8-1

W 50-7 over Potomac Falls

4

Maury

6-1

W 35-12 over Booker T. Washington

5

Kempsville

8-1

W 14-10 over Cox

6

Riverbend

8-1

W 37-0 over Stafford

7

Cox

7-2

L 10-14 to Kempsville

8

Mountain View

8-1

W 35-6 over North Stafford

9

Midlothian

8-1

W 23-6 over Powhatan

10

Albemarle

7-2

L 34-69 to Louisa
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Varina

9-0

W 27-21 over PH-Ashland (OT)

2

Dinwiddie

9-0

W 50-12 over Meadowbrook

3

Salem

8-1

W 61-3 over Hidden Valley

4

Louisa

9-0

W 69-34 over Albemarle

5

King George

9-0

W 34-14 over Spotslyvania

6

King's Fork

8-1

W 58-0 over Lakeland

7

Loudoun County

9-0

W 28-0 over Broad Run

8

Kettle Run

9-0

Idle

9

E.C. Glass

8-1

W 23-21 over Brookville

10

Warwick

9-1

W 23-0 over Menchville
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

9-0

W 29-7 over Gloucester

2

Liberty Christian

9-0

W 34-0 over Amherst

3

Lake Taylor

8-1

W 39-0 over Granby

4

Heritage-Lynchburg

7-2

W 41-0 over Liberty-Bedford

5

Brookville

6-3

L 21-23 to E.C. Glass

6

Lord Botetourt

8-1

W 24-21 over Franklin County

7

Lafayette

8-1

W 42-15 over Poquoson

8

Brentsville District

9-1

W 35-20 over Skyline

9

Bassett

7-2

W 35-13 over Halifax County

10

Staunton

7-2

L 0-35 to Riverheads
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Graham

9-0

W 56-7 over Blacksburg

2

Ridgeview

8-1

L 24-44 to Bluefield, WV

3

Radford

8-1

L 34-37 to Glenvar

4

Central-Woodstock

8-1

W 42-0 over William Monroe

5

TJ-Richmond

7-2

L 13-28 to Colonial Heights

6

Strasburg

8-1

W 35-0 over Page County

7

Appomattox

7-3

W 56-12 over William Campbell

8

Luray

7-2

W 28-14 over Clarke County

9

Floyd County

6-3

L 6-28 to Alleghany

10

Virginia High

7-2

W 27-14 over Marion
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Essex

9-0

W 47-8 over Westmoreland

2

Riverheads

7-1

W 35-0 over Staunton

3

Central-Lunenburg

9-0

W 14-0 over Buckingham

4

Grayson County

8-1

L 22-27 to George Wythe

5

King & Queen

8-1

W 41-0 over Middlesex

6

Narrows

7-1

W 2-0 over Craig County, forfeit

7

George Wythe

6-3

W 27-22 over Grayson County

8

Northumberland

6-2

W 21-18 over Rappahannock

9

Grundy

5-3

Idle

10

Galax

5-3

W 35-7 over West Stokes, NC


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.

