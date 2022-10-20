There were a bunch of surprises last week in Virginia High School Football as literally 14 of the 60 ranked teams in our Top Tens fell. Of those 14 that went down, ten of them lost to unranked squads.

Taking the biggest hits were the Class 5 members as half of the ranked schools all went down to unranked opponents.

In terms of the highest ranked team in the classifications to go down, it was No. 3 King's Fork, despite outgaining two-time defending Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith by 158 yards, going down 52-21 at home.

See how the Top Ten Teams in all six classifications did below...



