How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 10/14/22 Weekend (Week 8)
There were a bunch of surprises last week in Virginia High School Football as literally 14 of the 60 ranked teams in our Top Tens fell. Of those 14 that went down, ten of them lost to unranked squads.
Taking the biggest hits were the Class 5 members as half of the ranked schools all went down to unranked opponents.
In terms of the highest ranked team in the classifications to go down, it was No. 3 King's Fork, despite outgaining two-time defending Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith by 158 yards, going down 52-21 at home.
See how the Top Ten Teams in all six classifications did below...
* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
8-0
|
W 68-6 over Woodbridge
|
2
|
6-0
|
W 52-21 over King's Fork
|
3
|
7-0
|
W 23-7 over Unity Reed
|
4
|
7-0
|
W 35-20 over Robinson
|
5
|
7-0
|
W 41-12 over Hopewell
|
6
|
5-2
|
L 18-21 to Madison
|
7
|
7-1
|
W 56-3 over Hickory
|
8
|
6-1
|
W 35-28 over West Springfield
|
9
|
7-0
|
W 35-14 over Osbourn
|
10
|
Fairfax
|
7-0
|
W 78-0 over W.T. Woodson
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
8-0
|
W 55-7 over Hanover
|
2
|
7-0
|
W 63-0 over Ocean Lakes
|
3
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
4
|
5-1
|
W 54-6 over Manor
|
5
|
6-1
|
L 8-12 to Colonial Forge
|
6
|
7-1
|
W 14-10 over Salem-VB
|
7
|
6-1
|
L 12-21 to Briar Woods
|
8
|
Midlothian
|
6-1
|
L 30-31 to Manchester in 2OT
|
9
|
Douglas Freeman
|
6-1
|
L 14-28 to Hermitage
|
10
|
5-2
|
L 28-34 to Cave Spring
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
7-0
|
Idle
|
2
|
7-0
|
W 42-0 over Petersburg
|
3
|
6-1
|
L 21-52 to Oscar Smith
|
4
|
6-1
|
Idle
|
5
|
8-0
|
W 49-7 over Orange County
|
6
|
6-0
|
W 56-6 over Chancellor
|
7
|
Loudoun County
|
7-0
|
W 27-7 over Lightridge
|
8
|
Kettle Run
|
8-0
|
W 52-32 over Millbrook
|
9
|
6-1
|
W 55-6 over Jefferson Forest
|
10
|
Warwick
|
7-1
|
W 21-10 over Heritage-NN
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
7-0
|
W 62-0 over Kecoughtan
|
2
|
7-0
|
W 14-6 over Heritage-Lynchburg
|
3
|
6-1
|
W 34-19 over Churchland
|
4
|
5-2
|
L 6-14 to Liberty Christian
|
5
|
5-2
|
W 62-13 over Liberty-Bedford
|
6
|
6-1
|
W 41-27 over William Fleming
|
7
|
6-1
|
W 35-0 over King William
|
8
|
Brentsville District
|
7-1
|
W 55-14 over William Monroe
|
9
|
Staunton
|
7-0
|
W 14-12 over Fort Defiance
|
10
|
6-0
|
W 35-21 over Stuarts Draft
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
7-0
|
W 49-21 over Virginia High
|
2
|
7-0
|
W 42-6 over John Battle
|
3
|
7-0
|
Idle
|
4
|
Luray
|
6-1
|
L 14-35 to East Rockingham
|
5
|
7-1
|
W 52-7 over Skyline
|
6
|
TJ-Richmond
|
7-0
|
W 21-0 over J.R. Tucker
|
7
|
Strasburg
|
6-1
|
W 42-14 over Madison County
|
8
|
Martinsville
|
6-1
|
L 16-28 to Magna Vista
|
9
|
4-3
|
L 0-35 to Lafayette
|
10
|
Virginia High
|
5-2
|
L 21-49 to Graham
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Result
|
1
|
7-0
|
W 66-12 over Colonial Beach
|
2
|
5-1
|
W 41-21 over Wilson Memorial
|
3
|
Central-Lunenburg
|
8-0
|
W 47-6 over Prince Edward
|
4
|
4-3
|
L 7-20 to George Wythe
|
5
|
5-1
|
Idle
|
6
|
Grayson County
|
7-0
|
W 34-14 over Giles
|
7
|
5-1
|
W 44-38 over Covington
|
8
|
Patrick Henry-GS
|
5-2
|
Idle
|
9
|
Buffalo Gap
|
4-3
|
L 12-17 to Stuarts Draft
|
10
|
4-2
|
W 20-14 over Westmoreland
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to Cavs Corner and the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him from 10 AM to Noon on 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1.