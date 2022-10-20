News More News
How the Top Ten Teams Fared: 10/14/22 Weekend (Week 8)

The Liberty Christian Bulldogs continue to flex their muscles in the competitive Seminole District and are one of just three unbeatens remains at the Class 3 level
There were a bunch of surprises last week in Virginia High School Football as literally 14 of the 60 ranked teams in our Top Tens fell. Of those 14 that went down, ten of them lost to unranked squads.

Taking the biggest hits were the Class 5 members as half of the ranked schools all went down to unranked opponents.

In terms of the highest ranked team in the classifications to go down, it was No. 3 King's Fork, despite outgaining two-time defending Class 6 State Champ Oscar Smith by 158 yards, going down 52-21 at home.

See how the Top Ten Teams in all six classifications did below...


* Note - Hyperlinks of schools goes to our Team Preview from the 2022 Preseason Top Ten Countdown


Class 6 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Freedom-PW

8-0

W 68-6 over Woodbridge

2

Oscar Smith

6-0

W 52-21 over King's Fork

3

Battlefield

7-0

W 23-7 over Unity Reed

4

Lake Braddock

7-0

W 35-20 over Robinson

5

Thomas Dale

7-0

W 41-12 over Hopewell

6

Centreville

5-2

L 18-21 to Madison

7

Western Branch

7-1

W 56-3 over Hickory

8

South County

6-1

W 35-28 over West Springfield

9

Patriot

7-0

W 35-14 over Osbourn

10

Fairfax

7-0

W 78-0 over W.T. Woodson
Class 5 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Highland Springs

8-0

W 55-7 over Hanover

2

Green Run

7-0

W 63-0 over Ocean Lakes

3

Stone Bridge

6-1

Idle

4

Maury

5-1

W 54-6 over Manor

5

Mountain View

6-1

L 8-12 to Colonial Forge

6

Kempsville

7-1

W 14-10 over Salem-VB

7

Independence

6-1

L 12-21 to Briar Woods

8

Midlothian

6-1

L 30-31 to Manchester in 2OT

9

Douglas Freeman

6-1

L 14-28 to Hermitage

10

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

5-2

L 28-34 to Cave Spring
Class 4 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Varina

7-0

Idle

2

Dinwiddie

7-0

W 42-0 over Petersburg

3

King's Fork

6-1

L 21-52 to Oscar Smith

4

Salem

6-1

Idle

5

Louisa

8-0

W 49-7 over Orange County

6

King George

6-0

W 56-6 over Chancellor

7

Loudoun County

7-0

W 27-7 over Lightridge

8

Kettle Run

8-0

W 52-32 over Millbrook

9

E.C. Glass

6-1

W 55-6 over Jefferson Forest

10

Warwick

7-1

W 21-10 over Heritage-NN
Class 3 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Phoebus

7-0

W 62-0 over Kecoughtan

2

Liberty Christian

7-0

W 14-6 over Heritage-Lynchburg

3

Lake Taylor

6-1

W 34-19 over Churchland

4

Heritage-Lynchburg

5-2

L 6-14 to Liberty Christian

5

Brookville

5-2

W 62-13 over Liberty-Bedford

6

Lord Botetourt

6-1

W 41-27 over William Fleming

7

Lafayette

6-1

W 35-0 over King William

8

Brentsville District

7-1

W 55-14 over William Monroe

9

Staunton

7-0

W 14-12 over Fort Defiance

10

Bassett

6-0

W 35-21 over Stuarts Draft
Class 2 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Graham

7-0

W 49-21 over Virginia High

2

Ridgeview

7-0

W 42-6 over John Battle

3

Radford

7-0

Idle

4

Luray

6-1

L 14-35 to East Rockingham

5

Central-Woodstock

7-1

W 52-7 over Skyline

6

TJ-Richmond

7-0

W 21-0 over J.R. Tucker

7

Strasburg

6-1

W 42-14 over Madison County

8

Martinsville

6-1

L 16-28 to Magna Vista

9

King William

4-3

L 0-35 to Lafayette

10

Virginia High

5-2

L 21-49 to Graham
Class 1 Top Ten Review:
Rank Team Record Result

1

Essex

7-0

W 66-12 over Colonial Beach

2

Riverheads

5-1

W 41-21 over Wilson Memorial

3

Central-Lunenburg

8-0

W 47-6 over Prince Edward

4

Galax

4-3

L 7-20 to George Wythe

5

King & Queen

5-1

Idle

6

Grayson County

7-0

W 34-14 over Giles

7

Narrows

5-1

W 44-38 over Covington

8

Patrick Henry-GS

5-2

Idle

9

Buffalo Gap

4-3

L 12-17 to Stuarts Draft

10

Northumberland

4-2

W 20-14 over Westmoreland


