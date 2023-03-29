A 30-1 season is nothing to sneeze at, and completing the task of winning back-to-back State Championships in Virginia's highest classification is quite a daunting one. The Hayfield Hawks completed the goal, thanks to stingy defense -- quite the twist for a team known for its prolific offense that entered the 2023 State Finals averaging 74.7 points per game. In a re-match of a thrilling season opener that they won over the Patriot Pioneers by a count of 75-73 back on December 1st thanks to a game-winner from Donovan Bass-Briscoe, the Hawks won a much lower-scoring affair, 52-41, the Class 6 crown at VCU's Siegel Center in Richmond on Friday, March 10th. Hayfield closed out the season 30-1 overall, and with this win, Carlos Poindexter's Hawks cap the 2022-23 campaign having won 59 straight games over Virginia opponents. Their lone loss came to Jackson-Reed out of Washington, D.C. by a count of 83-78 back on January 7th. "I've been blessed to have some good players. They came together for the good of the team, more than individuals. They've been accustomed to how I want to coach, how I want the game to be played and do it without a hitch," Poindexter remarked. Bass-Briscoe, a transfer to the program from West Potomac, shared game-high scoring honors with David King, each scoring 14 points. King, who'll play his College Hoops at D-3 Marymount and has been lauded for his uncanny footwork and ability to finish against bigger defenders, posted a double-double by grabbing 10 rebounds. Bass-Briscoe also collected six boards. "Donnie was really, really good. I felt like he did a great job maintaining the floor game, not turning the ball over and on the defensive side he got tough rebounds," Poindexter stated. "He started the season and ended the season on a high note." Despite being out-rebounded 44-31 for the game and only shooting 1-of-7 from three-point land, the Hawks actually outscored Patriot in every period: 12-10 in the first quarter; 12-10 in the second period; 12-8 in the third stanza; and 16-13 over the final eight minutes. They took advantage of points off turnovers with a 17-7 edge in that category.



Nasir Coleman led Patriot with 12 points, but had seven of their 20 turnovers as a team on a night when the Pioneers finished with just six assists and shot only 1-of-12 from three-point range, misfiring on their last 11 attempts from behind the arc. Patriot also struggled from the foul line in converting just 46.2% of their tries at 6-of-13. "Making sure that Nasir doesn't get off or get as many paint touches as he's been accustomed to during the season was literally the only thing we really focused on," Poindexter admitted. "He's a very good basketball player. When he's getting paint touches and downhill, that team is at another level." For Patriot in making the State Finals for the first time program history, they closed out the season at 27-4 overall. Their 41 points marked a season-low and well below their 67.1 PPG average coming into the contest. Poindexter’s Hawks have won 75 of their last 78 games, including 62 of their past 63 contests. After graduating starting guards Braylon Wheeler and Ashton Pratt from their 2021-22 undefeated title winning team, some might've wondered if a repeat could happen. Yet, they managed to pull off the feat with a target on their back behind the decorated senior trio of King, D.J. Holloway (Belmont-Abbey) and Greg Jones (American). "Braylon Wheeler's sophomore year, he was killing it and our leading scorer, but I told him in order for us to take that next step I needed him to become a facilitator. He did. Once that happened, the foundation was set because if I got my best player to go from 19 a game, tone it down and find other people, everybody else is going to buy in and it was a trickle [down] effect," Poindexter noted. "My biggest thing is share the ball and everyone eats. They all want to win and do it the right way. I feel like that's what makes us great."



Press Conference with the Hayfield Hawks following their 52-41 triumph over the Patriot Pioneers in the VHSL Class 6 State Basketball Championship on Friday, March 10, 2023. Hayfield, which opened its season with a 75-73 buzzer-beating win over Patriot on December 1st, closed out the campaign with a record of 30-1 overall. Speaking from left to right - Greg Jones, Coach Carlos Poindexter, D.J. Holloway and David King. The decorated Hayfield trio of Jones, Holloway and King helped lead the Hawks to a remarkable 75-3 record over the past three seasons, all resulting in State Playoff trips. In fact, as they won back-to-back state titles, the Hawks won 62 of its last 63 games, which included 59 in a row over Virginia opponents.



Hayfield Head Basketball Coach Carlos Poindexter speaks after his team's 52-41 win over Patriot in the VHSL Class 6 State Basketball Championship at the VCU Siegel Center in Richmond closed out a 30-1 campaign with the program's second straight crown on Friday, March 10, 2023. The Hawks - who only lost to D.C. power Jackson-Reed 83-78 - have now won 59 straight games over opponents from the state of Virginia. The matchup with Patriot was expected to be a battle between two high-powered offenses, given that the season opener was won by Hayfield 75-73 on December 1st on a Donovan Bass-Briscoe buzzer-beater. In fact, Hayfield came in averaging 74.7 points per game and allowing 50.5 a contest, whereas Patriot entered putting up 67.1 PPG and surrendering 50.1 PPG. However, this time it was much lower scoring as both the Hawks and Pioneers hit for season-lows in points. Hayfield largely benefited from 17-7 advantage in points off turnovers, forcing Patriot to cough the ball up 20 times.



