Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young provide their 2023 Virginia High School Football Preview Show, with interviews and picks across the Beach District, Eastern District, Southeastern District, Peninsula District and Bay Rivers. They also touch on a few of the private school players and team to keep an eye on this year.

Plus, you'll hear from a couple of reigning State Champs gearing up for huge out-of-state matchups with Dinwiddie's Se'Von McDowell and Harry Dalton as well as Highland Springs Coach Loren Johnson.





Guests / Topics:

3:16 - Dinwiddie's Harry Dalton & Se'Von McDowell

16:25 - Beach District Top 4 + Player of the Year Picks

23:43 - Kempsville's Daryl Cherry

31:28 - Tallwood''s John Kepple

38:43 - Salem's Mark Hall III

49:32 - Maury's Da'Vontae Floyd

53:10 - Eastern District Top 4 + Player of the Year Picks

1:02:56 - Norcom's Anthony Hawkins

1:12:13 - Oscar Smith's Chris Scott

1:21:17 - King's Fork's Anthony Joffrion

1:31:39 - Western Branch's Rashad Cook

1:36:11 - Southeastern District Top 4 + Player of the Year Picks

1:49:43 - Denbigh's Tommy Reamon

1:58:44 - Warwick's Corey Hairston

2:02:45 - Peninsula District Top 5 + Player of the Year Picks

2:10:18 - Phoebus' Jeremy Blunt

2:22:25 - Bay Rivers District Top 4 + Player of the Year Picks

2:27:45 - Private School Spotlight

2:30:36 - Highland Springs' Loren Johnson





