Hometown Sports Productions debuts the Hatfield & Young at the PLEX Podcast. Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young - who hosted 757 Saturday Sports Talk for 13 years on the local ESPN Radio affiliate in Tidewater - are back together again.

Here's what they hit on in the first episode...

10:00 - Coach Young chats about the NCAA Basketball Academy he got to work as one of only 50 High School coaches in the country, including his encounter with a 7-foot-7 youngster.

27:00 - Hat's Hits, where the guys go through Matt's 5 Takeaways from the recent Virginia Wesleyan Basketball Team Camp.





