Gainesville takes care of Gar-Field for second year in a row 49-19

The Gainesville Cardinals (2-0) came into Woodbridge Friday night looking to knock off host Gar-Field (1-1) for the second year in a row and they did just that, prevailing 49-19. Senior running back Koven Smith had 3 rushing touchdowns, while quarterback Colton Kilmer added 4 total himself.

It was an impressive night for Head Coach Daniel Bruton’s squad, one he credited to his big men up front.

“When you win the trenches, you’ve got a chance to win any ballgame. It’s all because of them” Coach Bruton replied. “Those big guys up front are why we are able to be successful right now.”

Kilmer started the scoring when he capped off a 14-play opening drive with an 11-yard touchdown run (7-0). Gar-Field went a quick three and out with junior linebacker Adam Rodriguez blocking a punt to put the Cardinals in business for more.

Two plays later, the Division I prospect Smith bounced to the outside for a 14-yard touchdown, making it 14-0 in favor of Gainesville.

The Red Wolves could not get much going offensively through the first quarter and the Cardinals made them pay. Early in the second frame, Kilmer hit a streaking Vinnie Hill, who went up over two defenders to come down with a 65-yard score to make it a 21-0 margin.

It appeared Gar-Field would find the points later in the quarter, but their 31-yard field goal attempt was blocked, and it was Hill who scooped it up and rumbled 70 yards for another touchdown.

Down 28-0, Head Coach Zach Edmunds’ squad was not ready to quit. All-Cardinal District running back Herman Jackson made a nice 35-yard reception to put the home squad in the red zone. Troy Hamlin, who was coming off a brilliant Week 1 performance against Unity Reed, hit former quarterback Tre Walden for their first touchdown of the night through the air. Despite a late Cardinals try, the score remained 28-7 at halftime.

The third quarter began with another Koven Smith score, but Jackson would inch the Red Wolves closer on the next play. Jackson took a handoff and scampered 80 yards for six, giving Gar-Field some life, trailing 35-13. Their momentum did not last long as Gainesville forced a turnover on downs and Kilmer hit Grayson Eisenhower for a 17-yard TD strike.

Smith would finish off the night with over 100 rushing yards and his final score of the night came on a 5-yard plunge

Hamlin hit Nasir Johnson on a 70-yard quick slant, where Johnson showed off some serious speed to cut the Gainesville lead to 49-19.

With its excellent outing in Woodbridge, Gainesville improved to 2-0 overall.

Looking 100% healthy after missing some time with injury, Smith was proud of his team’s efforts.

“My teammates are all monsters. Colton, my receivers, my offensive line up front, all did a great job,” Smith said.

Next up for Gainesville on September 13, the Cards welcome in Woodbridge, who picked up a nice 35-8 win over Unity Reed. It does not get any easier for Gar-Field, who travels to face Battlefield (2-0) that same night.



