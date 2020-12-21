 VirginiaPreps - Final VHSL Hoops Top Tens for 2019-20
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-21 01:12:14 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Final VHSL Hoops Top Tens for 2019-20

Matthew Hatfield • VirginiaPreps
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Never before, at least in our lifetimes, have we seen a Virginia High School Basketball season end the way this one did. It will forever be remembered as the year where "Co-State Champions," were crowned in five of the six classifications as the corona virus raged on around our nation (see more here).

As a result, John Marshall was the lone undisputed, sole State Champ in a classification thanks to their victory over Gate City in the Class 2 title game

See Final Playoff Brackets Here


Cody Kellem and South County made their third consecutive State Tournament Final Four, and like in 2018, the Stallions concluded the playoff run as State Champs
Cody Kellem and South County made their third consecutive State Tournament Final Four, and like in 2018, the Stallions concluded the playoff run as State Champs (Aldo Razo, AldoRazo.Smugmug.com)
Class 6 Hoops Top Ten:
Rank Preseason School Record

1

1

South County

27-3

2

NR

Centreville

22-6

3

5

Western Branch

22-5

4

4

Potomac

23-4

5

8

Lake Braddock

21-7

6

NR

Massaponax

20-8

7

NR

Thomas Dale

20-6

8

2

Landstown

15-9

9

9

Patriot

21-5

10

3

Oscar Smith

18-6
Dropped Out from Preseason: #6 John Champe (18-7), #7 Fairfax (18-8) and #10 Colonial Forge (9-12)
Jacob Cooper helped lead Green Run to a thrilling double-overtime victory over Norview in the Region 5A Final at Norfolk Scope along with the program's first ever State Championship
Jacob Cooper helped lead Green Run to a thrilling double-overtime victory over Norview in the Region 5A Final at Norfolk Scope along with the program's first ever State Championship (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 5 Hoops Top Ten:
Rank Preseason School Record

1

5

Green Run

24-3

2

1

Norview

27-3; 24-3

3

3

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

22-5

4

2

Henrico

22-4

5

8

Varina

19-5

6

10

Potomac Falls

20-7

7

6

Kecoughtan

17-7

8

9

L.C. Bird

17-7

9

NR

Albemarle

19-9

10

NR

Princess Anne

16-8
Dropped Out: #4 Freedom-South Riding (15-9) and #7 North Stafford (17-8)
Tyler Chatman and King's Fork navigated a rigorous schedule to notch 24 victories and the program's first state title since the 2008-09 season
Tyler Chatman and King's Fork navigated a rigorous schedule to notch 24 victories and the program's first state title since the 2008-09 season (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 4 Hoops Top Ten:
Rank Preseason School Record

1

1

King's Fork

24-3

2

2

Menchville

20-4

3

NR

Woodrow Wilson

19-8; 19-7

4

9

Courtland

25-3

5

NR

Monacan

20-6

6

NR

Halifax County

22-5

7

3

GW-Danville

20-9

8

NR

Loudoun County

21-6

9

NR

Millbrook

21-8

10

NR

Smithfield

21-3
Dropped Out: #4 Louisa (18-5), #5 Loudoun Valley (18-8), #6 Huguenot (18-6), #7 Lake Taylor (13-11; 13-10), #8 Handley (12-12) and #10 Churchland (13-12; 12-11)
Lakeland didn't get a chance to face off against Cave Spring in the Class 3 Final at VCU, but the Cavaliers earned plenty of hardware, including the school's first State Championship
Lakeland didn't get a chance to face off against Cave Spring in the Class 3 Final at VCU, but the Cavaliers earned plenty of hardware, including the school's first State Championship (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Hoops Top Ten:
Rank Preseason School Record

1

1

Cave Spring

27-2

2

6

Lakeland

20-8

3

NR

Central-Woodstock

23-4

4

8

Western Albemarle

23-7

5

3

Hopewell

19-4

6

4

Northside

19-9

7

2

Spotswood

17-7

8

NR

Liberty Christian

20-8

9

10

Charlottesville

21-5

10

NR

Lafayette

19-4
Dropped Out: #5 Goochland (18-6), #7 Phoebus (12-13) and #9 Norcom (10-14; 9-13)
Dana Woodley and the John Marshall Justices did not suffer a loss to any foe from Virginia on their way to the school's third state title in seven years
Dana Woodley and the John Marshall Justices did not suffer a loss to any foe from Virginia on their way to the school's third state title in seven years (Jeff Self Photography)
Class 2 Hoops Top Ten:
Rank Preseason School Record

1

1

John Marshall

24-2

2

4

Gate City

24-6

3

2

East Rockingham

27-3

4

5

Radford

23-4

5

NR

Central-Wise

20-9

6

6

Martinsville

18-6

7

3

Dan River

20-3

8

8

Brunswick

19-10

9

NR

Greensville

22-5

10

NR

Stuarts Draft

16-10
Dropped Out: #7 Buckingham (22-4), #9 Fort Chiswell (16-9) and #10 Floyd County (17-7)
Class 1 Hoops Top Ten:
Rank Preseason School Record

1

8

Auburn

22-6

2

9

Mathews

22-7

3

2

Grundy

23-4

4

NR

Colonial Beach

23-6

5

6

Parry McCluer

20-7

6

3

Eastside

18-10

7

5

Riverheads

14-9

8

4

Lancaster

17-7

9

10

Northampton

16-8

10

7

J.I. Burton

19-7
Dropped Out: #1 George Wythe (17-9)


Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him on ESPN Radio 94.1.


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}