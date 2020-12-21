VirginiaPreps - Final VHSL Hoops Top Tens for 2019-20

Never before, at least in our lifetimes, have we seen a Virginia High School Basketball season end the way this one did. It will forever be remembered as the year where "Co-State Champions," were crowned in five of the six classifications as the corona virus raged on around our nation (see more here).

As a result, John Marshall was the lone undisputed, sole State Champ in a classification thanks to their victory over Gate City in the Class 2 title game

See Final Playoff Brackets Here



