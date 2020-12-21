VirginiaPreps - Final VHSL Hoops Top Tens for 2019-20

Final VHSL Hoops Top Tens for 2019-20
Never before, at least in our lifetimes, have we seen a Virginia High School Basketball season end the way this one did. It will forever be remembered as the year where "Co-State Champions," were crowned in five of the six classifications as the corona virus raged on around our nation (see more here).
As a result, John Marshall was the lone undisputed, sole State Champ in a classification thanks to their victory over Gate City in the Class 2 title game
See Final Playoff Brackets Here
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record
|
1
|
1
|
South County
|
27-3
|
2
|
NR
|
Centreville
|
22-6
|
3
|
5
|
Western Branch
|
22-5
|
4
|
4
|
Potomac
|
23-4
|
5
|
8
|
Lake Braddock
|
21-7
|
6
|
NR
|
Massaponax
|
20-8
|
7
|
NR
|
Thomas Dale
|
20-6
|
8
|
2
|
Landstown
|
15-9
|
9
|
9
|
Patriot
|
21-5
|
10
|
3
|
Oscar Smith
|
18-6
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record
|
1
|
5
|
Green Run
|
24-3
|
2
|
1
|
Norview
|
27-3; 24-3
|
3
|
3
|
Patrick Henry-Roanoke
|
22-5
|
4
|
2
|
Henrico
|
22-4
|
5
|
8
|
Varina
|
19-5
|
6
|
10
|
Potomac Falls
|
20-7
|
7
|
6
|
Kecoughtan
|
17-7
|
8
|
9
|
L.C. Bird
|
17-7
|
9
|
NR
|
Albemarle
|
19-9
|
10
|
NR
|
Princess Anne
|
16-8
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record
|
1
|
1
|
King's Fork
|
24-3
|
2
|
2
|
Menchville
|
20-4
|
3
|
NR
|
Woodrow Wilson
|
19-8; 19-7
|
4
|
9
|
Courtland
|
25-3
|
5
|
NR
|
Monacan
|
20-6
|
6
|
NR
|
Halifax County
|
22-5
|
7
|
3
|
GW-Danville
|
20-9
|
8
|
NR
|
Loudoun County
|
21-6
|
9
|
NR
|
Millbrook
|
21-8
|
10
|
NR
|
Smithfield
|
21-3
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record
|
1
|
1
|
Cave Spring
|
27-2
|
2
|
6
|
Lakeland
|
20-8
|
3
|
NR
|
Central-Woodstock
|
23-4
|
4
|
8
|
Western Albemarle
|
23-7
|
5
|
3
|
Hopewell
|
19-4
|
6
|
4
|
Northside
|
19-9
|
7
|
2
|
Spotswood
|
17-7
|
8
|
NR
|
Liberty Christian
|
20-8
|
9
|
10
|
Charlottesville
|
21-5
|
10
|
NR
|
Lafayette
|
19-4
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record
|
1
|
1
|
John Marshall
|
24-2
|
2
|
4
|
Gate City
|
24-6
|
3
|
2
|
East Rockingham
|
27-3
|
4
|
5
|
Radford
|
23-4
|
5
|
NR
|
Central-Wise
|
20-9
|
6
|
6
|
Martinsville
|
18-6
|
7
|
3
|
Dan River
|
20-3
|
8
|
8
|
Brunswick
|
19-10
|
9
|
NR
|
Greensville
|
22-5
|
10
|
NR
|
Stuarts Draft
|
16-10
|Rank
|Preseason
|School
|Record
|
1
|
8
|
Auburn
|
22-6
|
2
|
9
|
Mathews
|
22-7
|
3
|
2
|
Grundy
|
23-4
|
4
|
NR
|
Colonial Beach
|
23-6
|
5
|
6
|
Parry McCluer
|
20-7
|
6
|
3
|
Eastside
|
18-10
|
7
|
5
|
Riverheads
|
14-9
|
8
|
4
|
Lancaster
|
17-7
|
9
|
10
|
Northampton
|
16-8
|
10
|
7
|
J.I. Burton
|
19-7
Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal. Check out Hatfield’s Twitter page for more sports related updates, and you can also read his work in the Suffolk News Herald. To contact Matthew, please e-mail hatfieldsports2k4@yahoo.com, and don’t forget to listen to him on ESPN Radio 94.1.