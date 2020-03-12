Charlottesville, Va. – Due to the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19 and amidst the cancellations of major college basketball tournaments, the VHSL Basketball Tournament games for Friday and Saturday have now been cancelled announced VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.

“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals for Friday and Saturday," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said.

"While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”



Teams in Class 3, 4, 5, and 6 will be declared co-champions.



