VHSL State Basketball Tournament Cancels Games, Declares Co-Champions
Charlottesville, Va. – Due to the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19 and amidst the cancellations of major college basketball tournaments, the VHSL Basketball Tournament games for Friday and Saturday have now been cancelled announced VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.
“After continuing to assess the impact of COVID-19 and the recent cancellations throughout the sports world, we felt it was in the public interest to cancel our championship finals for Friday and Saturday," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said.
"While we understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our teams, we feel this decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of, most importantly, our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, families, and fans.”
Teams in Class 3, 4, 5, and 6 will be declared co-champions.
3:30 PM Update: VHSL State Tourney Cancels Thursday's Class 1 Finals
Charlottesville, Va. – Due to Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declaring a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 outbreak saying 17 Virginians now have the virus, the VHSL is cancelling games scheduled for tonight at 6:00 pm and 8:00 announced VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. The games include the Class 1 boys and girls state championships. Earlier today the VHSL cancelled games scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
“We felt with Governor Northam declaring a state of emergency, we felt it would be irresponsible to continue the tournament tonight. It’s in the best public interest to cancel the Class 1 and boys and girls finals," VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun said.
Teams in Class 1, 3, 4, 5, and 6 will be declared co-champions.
2020 VHSL Boys Basketball State Champions:
Your Final 2020 VHSL State Tournament Boys Basketball Bracket...— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) March 12, 2020
11 State Champs with John Marshall taking the Class 2 crown.
Co-Champs are South County & Centreville (6), Green Run & Norview (5), King's Fork & Wilson (4), Lakeland & Cave Spring (3), and Auburn & Mathews (1). pic.twitter.com/YhzNpKlW01
FINAL in VHSL Class 2 State Championship at VCU - John Marshall 75, Gate City 57.— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) March 12, 2020
Third state title in 7 years for Ty White's Justices.
2020 VHSL Girls Basketball State Champions:
Your Final 2020 VHSL State Tournament Girls 🏀 Bracket...— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) March 12, 2020
11 State Champs with Gate City taking the Class 2 crown.
Co-Champs are Edison & Madison (Class 6), Princess Anne & Highland Springs (5), Hampton & Monacan (4), Spotswood & Lord Botetourt (3), and Surry & Honaker (1). pic.twitter.com/FK2J7QERSj
FINAL in the VHSL Class 2 Girls Basketball State Championship: Gate City 64, Luray 54.— Matthew Hatfield (@hatfieldsports) March 12, 2020
First state title for the Gate City gals since 2006.