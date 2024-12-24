Episode 029 of On the Hash with Hatfield - Maury's Dyrri McCain

Maury Head Football Coach Dyrri McCain joins Episode 029 of On the Hash with Hatfield Football Podcast to review his team's unbeaten 2024 season that was capped with a dominant 46-0 victory over Briar Woods in the VHSL Class 5 State Championship game at James Madison University on December 14th.

McCain's Commodores have won three state titles dating back to 2019 and are riding a 30-game winning streak after outscoring opponents 784-88 - an average of 52.3 to 5.9 per contest - during this past season. His record at the helm of Maury is 85-15 overall.

