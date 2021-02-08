VirginiaPreps - Charlottesville blasts Brookville to advance to the Region Semis

The Regional playoffs began on Monday night in boys basketball and Charlottesville hosted Brookville in 3C quarterfinal action. The Bees made the trip to face the Black Knights holding just a single win during the regular season. Conversely, Charlottesville entered the game with only one loss which came against Class 2 powerschool East Rockingham.

Behind the leadership of senior guard Zymir Faulkner, the home team wasted little time in taking control of the contest. Faulkner scored the first ten points of the contest as the Black Knights coasted to a 66-32 victory over Brookville.

Three other Charlottesville players added scores in the opening frame before Brookville managed to get on the scoreboard when Jason Brown sank a free throw in the final seconds. The scoring was few and far between for Brookville however, as the Black Knights managed to extend their lead to 29-5 at intermission with a dominant second quarter.

Brookville opened the second half on offense attacking the Charlottesville squad. The approach paid dividends for the Bees with five different Bees players finding the bottom of the basket in the third quarter.

Despite the valiant effort, the damage had already been done and Charlottesville solidified Brookville's fate with a dominant response in the fourth. The Black Knights emptied their bench in the final stanza as the team pulled away behind four three point baskets from Khishon Gray.

Faulker ended the night as the games’ leading scorer with 24 points. Gray added 12 and Da’Quanvion Hill scored11 points on the night rounding out the double digit scorers for Charlottesville.

For Brookville, junior guard Tayshaun Butler finished as the teams leading scorer with eight points. Brown had seven and Colin Ramsey added six points in the teams’ final contest of the season.

With the win, Charlottesville will host a region semifinal contest on Wednesday against Spotswood. The Trailblazers defeated Wilson Memorial 49-29 to advance on Monday. The matchup pits two of the Virginia Preps Top 10 squads in Class 3 with Charlottesville coming in at #3 while Spotswood ranked #10 in the latest standings. (See the Top 10 rankings for all six classes here) Both squads will enter the contest with just one loss on the season.