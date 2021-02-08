 VirginiaPreps - VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Playoffs for 2020-21
basketball

VHSL Hoops Top Tens - Entering Playoffs for 2020-21

Matthew Hatfield
Publisher
@hatfieldsports
Matthew Hatfield has been with VirginiaPreps.com since 2004, officially taking over as Publisher in 2016. Hatfield hosts 757 Saturday Sports Talk every Saturday, 10 AM to Noon, on ESPN Radio 94.1.
Back in December, I truthfully was not sure we'd get to this point. Sure, the list of teams opting out of winter sports is in the ballpark of about 80. But a majority of teams from a statewide perspective are still playing and it's playoff time. It'll be a postseason unlike any other we've seen before, and this is coming off a year in which the State Championship games were canceled with the crowning of Co-Champs in five of the six classifications during 2020.

Already, a few programs - such as Class 3 title contender Western Albemarle, William Campbell, Liberty-Bealeton, Gloucester and Bassett - are unable to participate in regional action because of COVID-19. Of course, safety comes first and is of the highest priority.

My heart aches for all those kids not getting the chance to compete in the playoffs. It has to be a brutal feeling that nobody can probably fully comprehend unless you've been in their shoes. Nonetheless, here we are, pushing forward with a postseason that will have its fair share of storylines, exciting moments, perhaps a couple buzzer-beaters and upsets, and simply memories that'll hopefully last a lifetime during these times where sports always rescue us from the misery going on in certain segments of the world.

Enough of me babbling ... for now. Let's get to the final Top Tens through the regular season and district playoffs as regionals commence this week before State Semifinals next Tuesday, February 16th. The sprint to the finish line concludes on Saturday, February 20th.


*** Color coded sheet with list of Who's In / Who's Out Here ***


Note - All records are through games played on Sunday, February 7, 2021. *


Will Mount St. Mary's commit Andre Speight and his South County teammates be cutting down the nets later this month?
Will Mount St. Mary's commit Andre Speight and his South County teammates be cutting down the nets later this month? (Aldo Razo Photography)
Class 6 Hoops Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record thru 2/7

1

1

Potomac

9-0

2

2

South County

12-1

3

5

Thomas Dale

5-0

4

6

South Lakes

13-0

5

3

Lake Braddock

9-2

6

8

Hayfield

10-1

7

9

Riverbend

11-0

8

4

Landstown

3-1

9

10

Centreville

9-2

10

HM

Patriot

10-2
Dropped Out: #7 John Champe (11-3)

Honorable Mention:
Annandale (8-2)
Woodbridge (8-2)
W.T. Woodson (9-5)
Battlefield (8-3)

Opted Out:
2. Western Branch
9. Oscar Smith


Stone Bridge finished atop the Potomac District, concluding the regular season with a record of 11-1 and their lone loss was 60-59 to Rock Ridge on January 12th
Stone Bridge finished atop the Potomac District, concluding the regular season with a record of 11-1 and their lone loss was 60-59 to Rock Ridge on January 12th (Twitter)
Class 5 Hoops Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record thru 2/7

1

1

Green Run

5-1

2

4

Manchester

10-1

3

3

Stone Bridge

11-1

4

2

L.C. Bird

10-2

5

5

Patrick Henry-Roanoke

6-1

6

7

William Fleming

4-1

7

6

Albemarle

6-3

8

8

Rock Ridge

9-4

9

9

Riverside

9-4

10

NR

Kempsville

5-1
Dropped Out: #10 Princess Anne (4-2)

Opted Out:
3. Varina
4. Kecoughtan
6. Maury
8. Norview
9. Douglas Freeman


R.J. Spelsberg of Monacan won a state title in 2016 when his Chiefs stunned Lake Taylor and the Chiefs could be primed for another special postseason run
R.J. Spelsberg of Monacan won a state title in 2016 when his Chiefs stunned Lake Taylor and the Chiefs could be primed for another special postseason run (Bob Lanum (BobLimages.com))
Class 4 Hoops Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record thru 2/7

1

1

Loudoun County

14-2

2

2

Handley

8-0

3

4

Monacan

9-3

4

5

Smithfield

6-0

5

6

Grafton

6-0

6

9

Courtland

12-2

7

HM

Eastern View

11-2

8

7

Dominion

10-4

9

NR

GW-Danville

3-2

10

NR

Hanover

7-2
Dropped Out: #3 Halifax County (0-2) and #8 Broad Run (11-4)

Honorable Mention:
Amherst County (7-3)

Opted Out:
1. King's Fork
2. Menchville
6. Woodrow Wilson
8. Jefferson Forest


Elvin Edmonds IV, a Bucknell, looks to direct Hopewell to a State Championship that has eluded the Blue Devils in basketball since their only crown back in 1972
Elvin Edmonds IV, a Bucknell, looks to direct Hopewell to a State Championship that has eluded the Blue Devils in basketball since their only crown back in 1972 (Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com)
Class 3 Hoops Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record thru 2/7

1

1

Northside

8-0

2

2

Hopewell

4-0

3

3

Charlottesville

7-1

4

4

Abingdon

10-1

5

7

Cave Spring

6-2

6

8

Skyline

10-1

7

10

Liberty Christian

9-1

8

6

Western Albemarle

6-1

9

9

Petersburg

7-2

10

HM

Spotswood

5-1

Honorable Mention:
Fluvanna (10-4)
Independence (9-4)
Fort Defiance (9-3)

Opted Out:
7. Armstrong


Every time he touches the floor, East Rockingham's Tyler Nickel is a matchup nightmare for opponents
Every time he touches the floor, East Rockingham's Tyler Nickel is a matchup nightmare for opponents (Michael Smith, 3019photography.com)
Class 2 Hoops Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record thru 2/7

1

1

Radford

12-0

2

2

East Rockingham

6-2

3

3

Graham

14-0

4

4

Union

11-3

5

8

Gate City

9-5

6

5

Floyd County

7-4

7

NR

Strasburg

7-3

8

6

Fort Chiswell

6-3

9

NR

Madison County

8-6

10

9

Page County

10-3
Dropped Out: #10 Staunton (7-4)

Honorable Mention:
Ridgeview (8-6)
King William (2-2)
James River-Buchanan (5-5)

Opted Out:
1. John Marshall
3. Dan River
6. Brunswick
7. Martinsville


Will Dunlap and the Fighting Blues of Parry McCluer have an extremely tough opening region playoff matchup against Auburn, which shared the Class 1 crown with Mathews a year ago
Will Dunlap and the Fighting Blues of Parry McCluer have an extremely tough opening region playoff matchup against Auburn, which shared the Class 1 crown with Mathews a year ago (Submitted Photo)
Class 1 Hoops Top Ten:
Rank Last Week School Record thru 2/7

1

1

Parry McCluer

8-1

2

3

Auburn

5-1

3

4

J.I. Burton

12-2

4

2

George Wythe

5-1

5

5

Twin Springs

13-3

6

HM

Honaker

9-4

7

8

Grundy

9-4

8

9

West Point

4-2

9

10

Mathews

7-2

10

HM

Holston

11-5
Dropped Out: #6 Rye Cove (11-4) and #7 Northwood (9-4)

Honorable Mention:
Altavista (6-4)

Opted Out:
7. Colonial Beach
10. Lancaster



Matthew Hatfield serves as Publisher for VirginiaPreps.com, part of the Rivals.com Network, and is a regular contributor to the ACC Sports Journal.


