Bath County Caps Unbeaten Regular Season

Catch a Replay of 757 Saturday Sports Talk from November 9, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV with Matt Hatfield & Coach Ed Young.
The Generals deny Matoaca a 10-0 regular season with a 2nd half comeback and an INT to seal the deal.
St Michael will host the 2024 VISAA DI State title game after defeating St Christopher's 18-6 on Saturday.
In a contest to decide the Seminole District champion, Class of 2025 prospect Gideon Davidson scored five...
Check out our LIVE Interactive Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard on this final weekend of the regular season.
