2024 Piedmont Playoff Primer

The Piedmont is represented well with postseason action beginning this Friday. We have all four classifications with teams from the area participating that will be represented when play begins Friday. Three teams enter the postseason undefeated and Liberty Christian will be looking to repeat as Class 3 State Champions but have some stiff competition ahead of them in that quest.

Here are the matchups in the area.

Class 5

#5 Louisa County (8-2) at #4 Midlothian (7-3)

Class 4

#8 E.C. Glass (5-5) at #1 George Washington-Danville (10-0)

#6 Orange County (8-2) at #3 Jefferson Forest (9-1)

Class 3

#8 Broadway (7-3) at #1 Liberty Christian (9-0)

#5 Rustburg (7-3) at #4 Heritage-Lynchburg (8-2)

#7 Staunton (7-3) at #2 Turner Ashby (10-0)

Class 2

#8 Madison County (4-6) at #1 Clarke County (10-0)

#5 Central-Woodstock (7-3) at #4 Buckingham County (10-0)

#7 Fort Defiance (7-3) at #2 Strasburg (9-1)

