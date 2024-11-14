Recruiting Offers Virginia Prospects

Recently announced recruiting offers

Patriot junior linebacker Mathieu Kanu recently added Penn State to his list of schools who have made offers. Kanu already had offers from South Carolina, Maryland and West Virginia.

(Photo by Will Garlick)

Senior Dawon Harvey post two recent offers from HBCU schools. Harvey received an offer from Tuskege and one from Bethune Cookman.

(Photo by Will Garlick)

John Champe quarterback Brandon Pena most recent offer came via HBCU Tuskegee. He also has offers from Stevenson, Roanoke, and CNU. Pena led John Champe to a 10-0 regular season record while throwing for 1700 yards and 20 touchdowns.

(Photo by Will Garlick)

Battlefield lineman Luke Hatfield 2nd offer comes via Old Dominion. Hatfield also has Eastern Kentucky.