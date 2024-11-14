Published Nov 14, 2024
Recruiting Offers Virginia Prospects
Will Garlick
Writer VirginiaPreps.com
@willvapreps

Recently announced recruiting offers

Patriot junior linebacker Mathieu Kanu recently added Penn State to his list of schools who have made offers. Kanu already had offers from South Carolina, Maryland and West Virginia.

Senior Dawon Harvey post two recent offers from HBCU schools. Harvey received an offer from Tuskege and one from Bethune Cookman.

John Champe quarterback Brandon Pena most recent offer came via HBCU Tuskegee. He also has offers from Stevenson, Roanoke, and CNU. Pena led John Champe to a 10-0 regular season record while throwing for 1700 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Battlefield lineman Luke Hatfield 2nd offer comes via Old Dominion. Hatfield also has Eastern Kentucky.

