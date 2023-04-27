Longtime William & Mary Head Football Coach Jimmye Laycock joins Matt Hatfield on Priority Auto Sports Radio 94.1 to discuss his induction into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Friday, April 21st.

Originally from Hamilton, VA in Loudoun County, Laycock attended Loudoun Valley High School, earning 12 varsity letters, before heading to the William & Mary where he would quarterback the Tribe football team in the late 1960’s.

Following a decade as an assistant coach, Laycock returned to Williamsburg in 1980, and would lead the football program for the next 39 seasons, amassing 249 wins, 7 conference championships, and 10 NCAA FCS playoff appearances.

Laycock has previously been inducted into the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame.