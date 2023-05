Emory & Henry Head Football Coach Curt Newsome chats with VirginiaPreps.com's Matthew Hatfield during the Wasps Camp held at Catholic High in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Coach Newsome is set to embark on his ninth season at the helm of the Wasps.

The Newport News native and Phoebus grad - who once coached at both Kecoughtan High and Heritage High of the Peninsula District - signed 36 players from the Commonwealth in the program's most recent signing class as they recently made the move up from Division III to Division II, where they can extend scholarships.