757 Saturday Sports Talk with Hatfield & Young - 11-16-2024

t's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young on November 16, 2024 on CoVA Sports TV.

Matt and Coach Young go through the first round playoff results across the state in Virginia High School Football + chime in on the court ruling that reinstated Hayfield to the playoffs.

Deep Creek Head Football Coach Andre Twine is slated to stop by and discuss his team's big 21-20 first round upset of Cox that moves them on to the regional semis.

Hear Postgame Sound from Indian River Head Coach Brandon Carr after his team's regional quarterfinal win over Kempsville as well as Salem's Mark Hall after they held off upset-minded Bayside in Region 5A.

Longtime James Madison University braodcaster Curt Dudley joins the program to discuss the Dukes visiting Old Dominion in the Royal Rivalry Challenge, a key Sun Belt matchup for both in-state programs on the gridiron.

To finish the program, the fellas along with Bruce Pearl of the VB Mustangs make their NFL Week 11 selections.





