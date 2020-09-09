VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 9-5-20 Show

The third episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young aired on Saturday, September 5, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1. Among the guests were Washington Post reporter Chuck Culpepper, new Deep Creek Head Basketball Coach Craig Frost and Salem DE/OLB Isaiah Henderson of Virginia Beach. Hear the segments below...



Opening Segment:

Matt Hatfield and Coach Ed Young discuss the recent passing of Surry Girls Basketball Coach Maze Toomer along with William & Mary eliminating sports programs during the opening segment of 757 Saturday Sports Talk on September 5, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1.



NFC Over / Under Picks for Upcoming 2020 NFL Season:

Matthew Hatfield, Coach Ed Young and Dino Franza give Over / Under Predictions on the upcoming 2020 NFL season for teams in the NFC during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on September 5th on ESPN Radio 94.1.



Salem-VB 2021 DE/OLB Isaiah Henderson:

Salem Class of 2021 DE/OLB Isaiah Henderson chats with Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on September 5, 2020 about life amid the pandemic along with his recent commitment to the Air Force Academy.



ACC College Football Talk with Matt and Dino:

Matt Hatfield and producer Dino Franza discuss the ACC Preseason Football Team, which featured some '757' players on it, as well as the predicted order of finish and more during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on September 5, 2020.



New Deep Creek Hoops Coach Craig Frost:

Deep Creek Head Basketball Coach Craig Frost joins Matt Hatfield to chat about his new gig with the Hornets during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on September 5, 2020. Frost spent the previous eight years as an assistant coach to head man Ed Young and Nansemond River, plus served as the Head J.V. Coach of the Warriors for half of those seasons.



Washington Post Reporter Chuck Culpepper: