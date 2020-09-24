VirginiaPreps - 757 Saturday Sports Talk Replay - 9-19-20 Show

The fifth episode of 757 Saturday Sports Talk with hosts Matthew Hatfield and Coach Ed Young aired on Saturday, September 19, 2020 on ESPN Radio 94.1. Among the guests were Portsmouth Christian Head Football Coach Josh Blalock as well as Sports Inside & Out's Charles Hatcher and Wali Jones. Hear the segments below...



Opening Segment:

Matt Hatfield, Coach Ed Young and Dino Franza chat about the sports scene, involving some '757' talent and beyond after briefly recapping the Week 1 NFL selections during the opening segment of the September 19, 2020 program on ESPN Radio 94.1.



Week 2 NFL Picks with Matt and Ed:

Matthew Hatfield - fresh off his 3-0 mark a week ago - goes up against Coach Ed Young in our Pick 3 NFL selections for Week 2, plus Dino Franza offers another 'Dino Dog' as he tries to move to 2-0 on the season.



Sports Inside and Out Segment with Former NBA Champ Wali Jones:

Former NBA Champ Wali Jones of the Philadelphia 76ers and Norview living legend Charles Hatcher of Sports Inside and Out join Matt Hatfield to go around the league as the playoffs continue and the 'Bubble.' Check out more from Coach Hatcher and Wali at SportsInsideAndOut.com.



Portsmouth Christian Football Coach Josh Blalock:

Portsmouth Christian Head Football Coach Josh Blalock joins Matt Hatfield during 757 Saturday Sports Talk on ESPN Radio 94.1 on September 19, 2020. Blalock's Patriots are one of the few teams in the state of Virginia playing football this Fall. They were initially slated to play their opener against Fredericksburg Christian on September 26, but instead the opponent is now slated to be Southern Wake Academy of North Carolina at 2 PM. While on, Blalock discussed the challenges of preparing for a season during COVID-19 along with key players to watch from his squad.



Coppin State Women's Basketball Assistant Coach Jermaine Woods:

Hear a portion of the interview with Coppin State Women's Basketball Assistant Coach Jermaine Woods - who starred at Granby High in Norfolk and then Christopher Newport University in college - as he chats with Matthew Hatfield about his new gig. Woods previously coached at the college level with ODU, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Before that, he coached with the Maury girls as the Head Coach and as an assistant for Booker T. Washington's boys program when the Norfolk school captured a state title in 2005-06. For the full zoom interview, go here.



