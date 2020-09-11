VirginiaPreps - Zoom One-on-One with Jermaine Woods

Watch our Zoom One-on-One conversation with Coppin State Women's Basketball assistant coach Jermaine Woods, discussing a variety of topics related to and around the sport.

Woods is in his first season as Coppin State's Women's Basketball Associate Head Coach after being hired in August 2020. He arrives in Baltimore after serving as an assistant coach the last seven years at three Division I institutions, where he developed a reputation as one of the Nations’ top player developers and recruiters.

Most recently, Woods spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Wake Forest where he worked primarily with the Demon Deacons’ guards. Prior to that, he served as an assistant coach at Old Dominion and Virginia Tech.

There are strong ties to the '757' area code of Virginia for Woods, who starred as a player at Norfolk's Granby High School before going on to play at Belmont Abbey College for a season, then returning to Hampton Roads at Christopher Newport University. At CNU, he was named a D-3 All-American.

In coaching, Woods was an assistant on Booker T. Washington's staff when the Bookers captured the Group AAA State Boys Basketball Championship in 2006. He led the Maury girls basketball program to a 61-18 overall record in three seasons before moving on to the college coaching ranks.