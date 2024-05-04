It's 757 Saturday Sports Talk with Matthew Hatfield & Coach Ed Young at the PLEX on May 4th, 2024.

Guests include...

Russell Savage, who has an upcoming Sports Cards & Collectibles Show with autograph signings in Virginia Beach at the Field House in a week...

Princess Anne Head Football Coach Phillip Sims, who starred in the '757' at Oscar Smith before going on to play at Alabama and UVA. Sims, who would later get picked up by the NFL's Arizona Cardinals and Seattle Seahawks, is organizing a 7 on 7 Passing Tournament coming to PA on May 11th...

Horse Racing Expert Darrell Wood from VirginiaHorseRacing.com to break down the Kentucky Derby.

We also hear from two area football standouts - Oscar Smith's Jahmari DeLoatch and Phoebus lineman Markus Hopson - as they get their recruiting rolling. DeLoatch was recently named to the 2025 U.S. Army All-American Bowl after starring at their combine, while Hopson is a member of the reigning three-time State Champion Phantoms with his offer sheet growing to double-digits.

To close out the show, Matt & Coach Young make their Kentucky Derby picks for the 150th Running of the Roses.





