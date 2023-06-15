SALEM - Walking through the throng present at the Class 1 Girls Soccer Championship rematch between Auburn and Eastern Montgomery June 10 a guy was greeted by one of the Mustangs football coaches.

EastMont, the two-time defending state soccer champ and working to extend a 52-match winning streak, was up 1-0 at intermission on the Eagles with both old rivals playing at maximum throttle. The football coach and his conversationalist agreed the quality of play had been sensational.

“Never in a lifetime would I have believed that Auburn and EastMont would be facing off for the State Girls Soccer Championship,” said the guy, his reference point being the early 1980’s. ”And this is the second time they’ve done it.”

The topic circled back to football.

“How are the Mustangs going to look this fall?”

The Coach voiced caution about unreasonably high expectations.

“Besides,” he said with a nod and a grin to the field below the corner of which the soccer powerhouse Mustangs were conferring with Coach Whittney Shaver about their second half approach, “that’s where all our athletes are.”

Maybe he was only half-kidding.

Superpower of the pitch though it is four extra sessions were required before EastMont managed to subdue the stubbornly valiant Eagles 2-1 at Salem High’s elegantly appointed artificial turf-surfaced soccer stadium.

Conditions were the most comfortably temperate in memory for a 10 a.m. start in June, a nice setting for the Mustangs (22-0) to make it three titles in a row. Auburn (14-6-3) now is a two-time runner-up to go with its 2019 state title. The crown was vacant for the 2020 COVID spring.

Auburn’s losing streak to EastMont – four this year – goes back a long way further and a lot of it hasn’t been close. The Region 1C trophy contest this year, for instance, was an 8-0 Mustangs wipeout. The history books will not contain an asterisk, indicating EastMont dispatched nine of its athletes to the State Track Meet the next day with Auburn sending a similar number.

That’s what happens among the small schools. The best athletes have to be skilled year-round multi-sport performers or the school can’t compete. That can become exhausting but is never used by the best as an excuse.

That was the thing about the soccer finals heroics. Both teams deployed nothing but athletes capable of going full tilt for 80-plus minutes, see the game in three dimensions in order to make precise plays, and maintain physical and mental toughness come what may.

Perhaps that is why no portable sunshade awnings travel with the Mustangs and the Coach follows the action hatless and standing at attention throughout.

Having speed helps, too. That’s what the Mustangs had in sophomore forward Aija McHone. Bottled up and frustrated all morning due to Auburn Coach Adam Ritchie’s effective change in defensive tactics McHone finally got behind the defense for an over-the-top feed and a one-one-one with Auburn goal keeper Kennedy Marshall, brilliant from start to finish. A turnover by the worn-out Eagles preceded the chance. McHone found her mark to end the extended endurance test.

“They were playing their hardest,” said the Mustangs top defender Lilly Underwood of the opponent, “and our mentality was keep working, keep working and do it together. We don’t need a hero.”

Many a time has three-time Champ Underwood been that as has her contemporary and sister in kicks Madison Bruce. As for Bruce, a Shenandoah University recruit, also a major scoring threat she dominated the middle of the field while quarterbacking her squad. She chose to salute the adversary.

“They honestly outplayed us. We had to stay positive. We couldn’t give up. Our defense, I don’t think they get enough credit.”

Thirteen shutouts in a row this season and 20 overall speaks for itself. Stressful goalkeeper Logan Boone’s job was not typically.

Some conclusions came to mind afterwards. First, the mind-boggling growth and development of female sports since Title IX.

Auburn and EastMont have only been playing soccer a decade or so. Back in the 1980s tennis, cross country, and later softball was all that was available at Auburn and EastMont’s predecessor Shawsville.

Even now the majority of Class 1 schools don’t play soccer, which doesn’t make it any easier for either of the two from Montgomery County to assemble a girls schedule annually. Even so both of them send most of their players to offseason travel teams to hone their skills. It shows.

Neither is going to drop off much if at all next year. Shaver, who played with a short-handed roster all season, worries about her depth next year. Typical Coach; the Mustangs will be fine. Most of Auburn’s best players are back including mercury-footed offensive dynamo Stacy Lewis, a rising senior, and Marshall, who played both keeper and forward in Auburn’s semifinal win over Riverheads.

It cannot be overstated: Every single roster member of both finalists flat know how to play the game. Everybody contributes.

Who would have seen that coming in 1981?