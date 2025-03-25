3-Star OT Carter Jones Recaps Weekend in Chapel Hill

Jones spoke with THI regarding his trip and where UNC sits in his recruitment.

North Carolina used this past weekend as a major recruiting event, hosting high school recruits for spring practice, which included 2027 offensive lineman Carter Jones . Jones, a native of Poquoson, VA, earned a scholarship offer on his visit, one of 10 trips he has planned through April.

THI: How did your visit to UNC go?

JONES: "My visit was great. I went to practice and after their practice was over I got the chance to talk with Coach Belichick and the OL coach. I got to take a photo with coach Belicheck as well. After practice, me and my mom stayed on campus and then came back for dinner with Coach Lombardi and Lance. They offered me a scholarship at dinner. I was very blessed to have received a scholarship from a team full of amazing coaches."

THI: When you received the scholarship offer what was your reaction?

JONES: "My mother and I both were very excited to receive the offer."

THI: What has the coaching staff's message been to you in terms of what they like about your game and how you fit into their vision?

JONES: "They said that they love my character and what I can do on the football field. They watched my highlight film and they loved my play style and the way that I move. They also loved that I am an aggressive football player and play with a lot of passion and love for the game. They think I am going to make a great offensive linemen."

THI: As your recruitment picks up, what are you looking for when it comes to a school/program?

JONES: "I’m looking for great people and programs and somewhere that feels like home."

THI: Speaking of your recruitment, you have a handful of visits lined up over the next month. Do you have any plans cut down your after that? And where does UNC currently stand?

JONES: "UNC is very high on my list. They are checking all of my boxes. I think they have a great culture and great player development as far as taking guys to the NFL."