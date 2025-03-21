Top-30 2027 EDGE Chris Whitehead sets three visits

Rivals 5-Star and Highland forward Nate Ament is the 2024-25 Gatorade Virginia Basketball Player of the Year.
Hermitage 4-Star DB Andre Clarke Jr. has Miami (FL) moving up his list after a recent visit to the Sunshine State.
Ty Gafford has been named the new Executive Director of the Virginia High School League.
Phoebus has won 4 straight State titles, and they are the 1st VHSL school to win titles in three different classes
St. Christopher's 2026 offensive line Darius Gray previews his spring visit to Tennessee and more in this update.
Rivals 5-Star and Highland forward Nate Ament is the 2024-25 Gatorade Virginia Basketball Player of the Year.
Hermitage 4-Star DB Andre Clarke Jr. has Miami (FL) moving up his list after a recent visit to the Sunshine State.
Ty Gafford has been named the new Executive Director of the Virginia High School League.