COMMIT ALERT: Tennessee picks up commitment of 2025 guard Troy Henderson

Tennessee basketball has picked up another commitment in the 2025 recruiting class. Fresh off of earning a spot in the Sweet 16 for the third-straight year, the Vols have landed Troy Henderson, a guard out of Richmond, Virginia. Henderson decommitted from Fordham on March 21 following the firing of coach Keith Urgo.

Henderson stands at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and plays point guard for John Marshall. He has already earned two Virginia Class 1 Player of the Year awards heading into his senior year. He transferred from Lancaster to his new school for his final year. With his season still underway, Henderson leads the team in assists with six per game. John Marshall is 25-2 at the moment. He is averaging 13.7 points, six assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per outing. He took a visit to see the Vols after the Round of 32 win over UCLA and before Tennessee hit the road to play in the Sweet 16.